Boys From The Blackstuff actor Tom Georgeson dies aged 88
The actor was best known for his roles in the shows Boys from the Blackstuff and Between the Lines
Actor Tom Georgeson, known for his appearances in some of Britain's best-known shows including Boys from the Blackstuff and Between the Lines, has died at the age of 88.
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The Liverpool-born actor appeared in numerous other well-loved TV shows including Doctor Who, Holby City, The Bill, Poirot, Ashes to Ashes, Foyle’s War and Z Cars.
He also starred alongside John Cleese and Michael Palin in the 1988 comedy film A Fish Called Wanda.
In 2002, Georgeson earned a nomination for Best Actor from the Evening Standard for his role in Frozen at the Royal National Theatre.
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Also among his credits are the 2005 adaptation of Charles Dickens’s Bleak House where he played the clerk Clamb and the psychological thriller Notes on a Scandal.
Georgeson's nephew, Danny Conway, told the Liverpool Echo: “We weren’t expecting it. Last time I spoke to him he was in good health.
"I woke up to that news today and it’s just sad.
“I was really proud of him and felt lucky to have a famous uncle.”
Tributes have poured in for the beloved actor.
A spokesperson for the Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse Theatres said: “We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tom Georgeson – a much‑loved Liverpool actor whose talent, generosity and unmistakable presence shaped so many moments on our stages since he first performed with us in the 1970s.
“Tom was one of our city’s great actors, and we’re grateful and proud to have been an artistic home he returned to throughout his career.“
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”
Tom, who was living in London when he died, is survived by his wife Prim and his two children Richard and Roslyn.