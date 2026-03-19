The actor was best known for his roles in the shows Boys from the Blackstuff and Between the Lines

Actor Tom Georgeson as detective Harry Naylor in Between The Lines. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Actor Tom Georgeson, known for his appearances in some of Britain's best-known shows including Boys from the Blackstuff and Between the Lines, has died at the age of 88.

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Georgeson was best known for his appearances in Boys from the Blackstuff and Between the Lines. Picture: Getty

Also among his credits are the 2005 adaptation of Charles Dickens’s Bleak House where he played the clerk Clamb and the psychological thriller Notes on a Scandal. Georgeson's nephew, Danny Conway, told the Liverpool Echo: “We weren’t expecting it. Last time I spoke to him he was in good health. "I woke up to that news today and it’s just sad. “I was really proud of him and felt lucky to have a famous uncle.”

Tom Georgeson (right) in A Fish Called Wanda, 1988. Picture: Alamy