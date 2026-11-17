From Clint Eastwood to Christian Bale: Actors who turned down James Bond
All of the stars who passed up playing Ian Fleming's spy as Robert Pattinson is cast for the first thriller of the Amazon age
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Robert Pattinson has been announced as the next actor to play James Bond, ending years of speculation as to who would replace Daniel Craig.
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The 40-year-old said he "couldn’t be more excited" to be starring in a yet-to-be-confirmed production, which will be the first film with Amazon MGM Studios.
Denis Villeneuve has been confirmed as the director, but no other casting announcements or a release date have been shared.
Pattinson was a relatively 11th hour casting rumour, with Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor and Henry Cavill amongst those who were tipped to be frontrunners to get the nod to play the spy.
History is littered with false starts and unfulfilled expectations around Bond films and many high-profile actors have reportedly turned down the role. Here are some of the best-known.
Read also: Bond legend George Lazenby breaks silence as celebs hail Robert Pattinson's casting as new 007
Actors who turned down James Bond
Christian Bale
The Welsh actor had impressed franchise coordinator Barbara Broccoli with his turn in American Psycho, but Bale was less keen when he was offered the chance to replace Pierce Brosnan.
Bale said he had just played a "serial killer" and thought that 007 played into “despicable” stereotypes. He was instead cast as Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins and embarked on another massive franchise.
Liam Neeson
The Irish actor decided against taking the role, reportedly after advice from his partner, Natasha Richardson.
Neeson had been in the frame in the early 1990s to replace Timothy Dalton and the part went to his countryman Brosnan.
Burt Reynolds
Original Bond producers Albert Cubby Broccoli and Harry Saltzman were, like Amazon, after a big name to play Bond to get the franchise back on track after the departure of Sean Connery and asked after Reynolds.
The American actor turned down Diamonds Are Forever, as he thought Bond should be British.
Clint Eastwood
Eastwood also turned down Diamonds Are Forever, with the US actor giving the same reasoning as Reynolds.
As it was, Connery returned, having sat out On Her Majesty's Secret Service and the role was then passed onto Roger Moore in the 1970s.
Adam West
Before Reynolds and Eastwood, West had said his American nationality counted against him as he turned down On Her Majesty's Secret Service.
West was a big star at the time for playing Batman in the 1960s series but the role went to George Lazenby, for what would be the Australian's only outing.
Dominic West
Dominic West (no relation to Adam) impressed Casino Royale director Martin Campbell with his audition, despite turning up in a t-shirt and jeans.
Ultimately, Daniel Craig was cast, with some reports stating that West had turned down the part and others stating that he was not chosen.
Ewan McGregor
McGregor was another option to replace Brosnan, but ruled himself out for not wanting to be typecast.
The Scot remains best known for his roles in Trainspotting and the Star Wars prequels.
Hugh Jackman
The Australian had the chance to audition but turned down a 2002 offer from his agent while he was involved with X-Men 2.
Jackman said he was worried that he wouldn't get the chance to take on any roles beyond the franchises if he committed to the part.
Cary Grant
Grant was in his sixties and winding down his career when he was offered a multi-film deal to play Bond in 1962 and feared he was too old for the part. His final film was Charade in 1963 alongside Audrey Hepburn.