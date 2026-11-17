All of the stars who passed up playing Ian Fleming's spy as Robert Pattinson is cast for the first thriller of the Amazon age

Burt Reynolds, Ewan McGregor, Hugh Jackman and Dominic West all said no to playing Bond. Picture: LBC visualisation / Getty

By William Mata

Robert Pattinson has been announced as the next actor to play James Bond, ending years of speculation as to who would replace Daniel Craig.

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Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

All of the actors who have played James Bond Daniel Craig: Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), No Time to Die (2021),

Pierce Brosnan: GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), Die Another Day (2002),

Timothy Dalton: The Living Daylights (1987), Licence to Kill (1989),

Roger Moore: Live and Let Die (1973), The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983), A View to a Kill (1985),

George Lazenby: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969),

Sean Connery: Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971), Never Say Never Again (1983, non-Eon)

Actors who turned down James Bond Christian Bale

Christian Bale promoting The Bride in 2021. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The Welsh actor had impressed franchise coordinator Barbara Broccoli with his turn in American Psycho, but Bale was less keen when he was offered the chance to replace Pierce Brosnan. Bale said he had just played a "serial killer" and thought that 007 played into “despicable” stereotypes. He was instead cast as Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins and embarked on another massive franchise. Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson in The Big Man (1990). Picture: Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy

The Irish actor decided against taking the role, reportedly after advice from his partner, Natasha Richardson. Neeson had been in the frame in the early 1990s to replace Timothy Dalton and the part went to his countryman Brosnan. Burt Reynolds

Reynolds with Loni Anderson in 1991. Picture: MediaPunch Inc/Alamy

Original Bond producers Albert Cubby Broccoli and Harry Saltzman were, like Amazon, after a big name to play Bond to get the franchise back on track after the departure of Sean Connery and asked after Reynolds. The American actor turned down Diamonds Are Forever, as he thought Bond should be British. Clint Eastwood

Eastwood in The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. Picture: Collection Christophel/Alamy

Eastwood also turned down Diamonds Are Forever, with the US actor giving the same reasoning as Reynolds. As it was, Connery returned, having sat out On Her Majesty's Secret Service and the role was then passed onto Roger Moore in the 1970s. Adam West

Adam West as Batman in 1966. Picture: RGR Collection/Alamy

Before Reynolds and Eastwood, West had said his American nationality counted against him as he turned down On Her Majesty's Secret Service. West was a big star at the time for playing Batman in the 1960s series but the role went to George Lazenby, for what would be the Australian's only outing. Dominic West

West has become well known for playing Prince Charles in The Crown. Picture: Abaca Press/Alamy

Dominic West (no relation to Adam) impressed Casino Royale director Martin Campbell with his audition, despite turning up in a t-shirt and jeans. Ultimately, Daniel Craig was cast, with some reports stating that West had turned down the part and others stating that he was not chosen. Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor in The Island (2005). Picture: Cinematic/Alamy

McGregor was another option to replace Brosnan, but ruled himself out for not wanting to be typecast. The Scot remains best known for his roles in Trainspotting and the Star Wars prequels. Hugh Jackman

Jackman starring as Wolverine in 2000. Picture: Cinematic/Alamy

The Australian had the chance to audition but turned down a 2002 offer from his agent while he was involved with X-Men 2. Jackman said he was worried that he wouldn't get the chance to take on any roles beyond the franchises if he committed to the part. Cary Grant

Cary Grant in Charade in 1963. Picture: Collection Christophel/Alamy