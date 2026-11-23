Power generation firm Drax has upped its annual outlook as energy demand is expected to double by 2040.

The group, headquartered in Selby, North Yorkshire, saw shares jump 8% higher in Monday morning trading as it said strong energy system support and power generation performance since September were set to deliver full-year results “significantly above” consensus forecasts.

The market had pencilled in underlying earnings of £710 million to £736 million for 2026.

Drax, which runs the UK’s largest power station in Yorkshire, is targeting double-digit growth in underlying earnings and dividend payouts from 2027 to 2031, with a goal for underlying earnings to hit £800 million to £900 million in 2029 and rise above £1 billion by 2031.

It plans to return around £800 ​million to shareholders through ​dividends ⁠between 2026 and 2031.

Drax Power Station as seen from Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire (Julia Hoyle/PA)

Chief executive Will Gardiner said: “The UK needs energy security and routes for decarbonisation which are affordable, whilst at the same time encouraging investment to support economic growth.

“Demand for power is expected to double by 2040 and as the share of gas generation reduces, there is an increased need for more generation across the board, including solar and wind, and the dispatchable flexible generation to support those and help keep the lights on when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining.”

He said the group was building a portfolio of “flexible and renewable generating assets in the UK designed to benefit from the growth in renewable power and resulting need for flexible assets to support the system”.

Earlier this month, Drax struck a partnership deal with Brookfield and AI business Radiant potentially worth over £20 billion to develop a data centre at its North Yorkshire power station.

Brookfield said it will initially invest £2.5 billion in the project through its joint venture with Qatar’s Qai, but said total investments could ultimately exceed £20 billion.

It came after Drax announced proposals late last year to repurpose existing infrastructure at its power station to develop a data centre.