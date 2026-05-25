Wes Streeting has likened tech companies to the tobacco industry as he called for a social media ban for under-16s.

The former health secretary’s intervention – his first on the issue since he quit Government – comes ahead of the closure of the public consultation on online safety for young people.

The Government’s Growing Up In The Online World consultation, which floated measures such an Australia-style social media ban for under-16s, app curfews and limits on addictive features, closes at the end of Tuesday.

Mr Streeting said: “Social media should be treated like tobacco – it’s extremely addictive, bad for our health, and Big Tech is borrowing the Big Tobacco playbook to avoid regulation.

“We’ve got to give our children their childhood back.

“A ban for under-16s must be the start, not the end.

“We have given the pen to tech moguls to write our future for us.

“It’s time to take the pen back.”

Mr Streeting stepped down from the Department of Health earlier this month and called on the Prime Minister to go.

In his resignation speech in the Commons last week, the Ilford North MP argued that successive governments were “short-changing” young people.

Big Tech has learned from the Big Tobacco playbook. It’s extremely addictive, bad for our health, and causing real harm to our children. It’s time for action. https://t.co/3aOXoTdA1G — Wes Streeting (@wesstreeting) May 25, 2026

“This generation is the first left totally exposed to the time-sucking algorithms and perils of social media,” he said, adding that he had raised “concerns about the impact of this on their learning and their wellbeing”.

Mr Streeting has set out policies as he positions himself to replace Sir Keir Starmer, including a wealth tax to bring back the New Labour-era Sure Start programme, and planning reforms to fund council homes to prevent children growing up in temporary accommodation.

There have been widespread calls for the UK to follow Australia’s lead on a social media prohibition for children, although there have been questions about how effective it has been.

Ministers announced in April they would introduce “age or functionality restrictions” on social media for under-16s regardless of the consultation outcome, with proposals to be unveiled by the summer and plans to legislate before the end of the year.

The concession by the Government came after pressure from the House of Lords over the issue.

Peers voted four times to press the Commons into accepting an outright ban, ending their stand-off with MPs only after ministers agreed to restrictions.

Former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has also joined calls for a full ban for under-16s, recently questioning on the The Rest Is Politics podcast: “Why you cannot just make a decision that when it seems so clear that that’s what you need to do?”

A Government spokesperson said: “Everyone – especially children and young people – should be able to have a positive, safe experience online.

“That’s why we are consulting on a wide range of measures, from restricting social media access to potential app curfews, to ensure we get the balance right and protect young people from harm.

“We are still seeking views from parents, young people and experts before taking our next steps. More than 70,000 people have already engaged, and there is still time for others to share their views before the consultation closes at midnight (on Tuesday).

“We are also taking wider action to tackle online harm. Through the Online Safety Act, platforms have to give users more control over the content they see and stronger protections from harmful material.”