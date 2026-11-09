Nvidia boss Jensen Huang has been summoned to appear before the US Congress amid “significant national security concerns” over claims he had an affair with a Chinese spy.

A confidential briefing is being sought on Capitol Hill from the chief executive on the tech giant’s security protocols “against foreign adversary espionage”.

The firm has launched an investigation after reports Mr Huang had a relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who allegedly passed information to Beijing.

The move saw Nvidia’s shares plunge 8% on the open in Wall Street, wiping hundreds of billions of dollars off its value, before recovering slightly.

Nvidia chief Jensen Huang has mingled with royalty, including King Charles (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The firm has a number of offices in the UK, including in Belfast, Bristol, and Reading.

Mr Huang, who founded the company in 1993, told staff in an open letter he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologised, but did not give further details.

He said: “I support the investigation and will co-operate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America’s national security.”

Mr Huang, known for sporting a leather jacket, is a high-profile, charismatic figure who has mingled with royalty and is a regular visitor to the White House.

The New York Times reported last month that Huang had an affair with an unrelated business executive called Alice Huang, who US intelligence had determined to be a Chinese spy.

She ran Singapore-based company, Megaspeed International, that has previously been suspected of illicitly shipping restricted Nvidia chips to China in breach of US export controls.

Beijing has denied the espionage claims.

A ministry of foreign affairs spokesman said: “The so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated. It is nothing but smears against China.”

Ministers gave the go-ahead for China’s new mega-embassy in London earlier this year, despite security concerns (Lucy North/PA)

In the wake of the allegations, the chairmen of three House committees on foreign affairs, the Chinese Communist Party and intelligence, wrote to Mr Huang asking for him to appear before a joint behind-closed-doors session.

In the letter, they said they are seeking a briefing “on Nvidia’s security protocols against foreign adversary espionage and your interactions with a publicly reported People’s Republic of China (PRC) intelligence asset: Megaspeed executive Alice Huang”.

They added: “Recent reports raise significant national security concerns regarding the PRC’s access to sensitive US technology and information.

“The issue of PRC infiltration and access to cutting-edge US technology is core to the investigative work of our three committees this Congress.

“It is vital that Congress determines the extent to which US national security has been placed at risk.”

The investigation will again put the spotlight on espionage activities by China in the West.

The UK Government has previously warned Beijing about mounting “unacceptable” spying operations on British soil and lodged protests over foreign interference.

Despite ongoing security concerns, and warnings by MI5 of the threat posed by Beijing to UK national security, ministers gave the go-ahead to China’s new mega-embassy in London earlier this year.