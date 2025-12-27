A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed to death in London.

The force said they made five arrests at an address in north-west London on Boxing Day.

Officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service attended and Adam was taken to hospital where he died.

The teenager was fatally stabbed on Westbourne Road, Islington, at around 1pm on December 9, the force said.

Metropolitan Police officers arrested Abdel Dedour on Boxing Day after a two-week manhunt and public appeal following the murder of 15-year-old Adam Henry.

Alongside Dedour, three men and a woman, aged between 18 and 47, were detained for assisting an offender.

The woman, aged 47, was further arrested after an assault on a police officer while one of the three men, aged 39, was further arrested for domestic violence and driving offences.

All five remain in custody, detectives said.

The Met said Adam's family are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our thoughts remain with Adam's loved ones throughout this unimaginably difficult time.

"There is no place for senseless acts of violence on our streets - and those responsible for such crimes should be brought to justice.

"My dedicated team have worked tirelessly over the last few weeks."

Tsidi Winion, 20, of Handyside Street in Camden, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on December 15 and faces trial next year.

In a statement shared by the Met after Adam's death, his family described the teenager as "good natured and loyal".

They said he had many interests and was "always there with a smile and cheeky sense of humour".

"He was a loving son, brother, nephew, grandson, friend and we will never recover from the loss and not having him in our lives," his family said.