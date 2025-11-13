Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty was accompanied by armed police off a plane after receiving vile threats on his stag do ahead of his controversial Christmas wedding.

Officers flanked the two-time gold-medalist because his fiancee Holly Ramsay, 25, had alerted police after Adam received a threat that "he'd be met off the plane" following his trip to the Hungarian capital.

The swimmer, 30, was escorted off the aircraft by five uniformed police officers when he arrived at Manchester Airport from Budapest on Sunday night.

She made the call after a shaken Adam told her he feared being assaulted once he touched back down in the UK.

After disembarking the flight, the Olympian remained surrounded by police through immigration and baggage reclaim in the terminal.

He was then escorted from the building into a waiting vehicle, while CCTV images were monitored by authorities for suspicious activity.

Holly's parents, chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana, have been "100 per cent supportive" of the pair.

The couple are set for a Christmas wedding at Bath Abbey next month, which Adam's mum Caroline, 59, has reportedly been disinvited.

It comes after the bride-to-be Holly didn't invite her future mother-in-law to her hen party, which was attended by celebrities like Victoria Beckham.

Adam's aunt Louise Williams took to social media platform Threads to claim Adam had said "the most vile things a son can say to his mother", adding her family "place real value on love and loyalty".

In another post, she accused Adam and Holly of being "bullies", writing: "A group of bullies consists of fewer bullies and more sycophants, and the former can't function without the latter.