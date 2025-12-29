The wedding was held at Bath Abbey in front of a star-studded guest list in attendance

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsey leaving Bath Abbey after their wedding. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Adam Peaty has fired another dig at his estranged family by changing his name on social media following his wedding to Holly Ramsay.

Adam has since changed his Instagram handle to include the Ramsay name. Picture: Social Media

His brothers James and Richard also stayed away, with sister and maid-of-honour Bethany being the only family member reported to be in attendance. Adam's father Mark was allegedly asked to attend their big day but told he'd have to sit at the back. According to reports in The Sun, Gordon, 59, said in his speech that his wife Tana "will be a good mum to them both."

Security at the wedding was ramped up. Picture: Getty

Adam also mentioned how his swim coach Mel Marshall had been "everything" to him, before adding that she was "like a mum." A source told the newspaper: "It was a difficult day for Caroline and Mark, so the family spent the evening together. "Caroline got upset as soon as she saw the photographs from the wedding. For him to turn around and tell Beth that his dad could come and sit at the back of the church is awful." The family feud is said to have flared after Adam's mother Caroline was uninvited from the hen party.

The wedding service took place at Abbey Church Of Saint Peter And Saint Paul. Picture: Getty