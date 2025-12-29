Adam Peaty takes swipe at family by 'changing name' following wedding to Holly Ramsay
The wedding was held at Bath Abbey in front of a star-studded guest list in attendance
Adam Peaty has fired another dig at his estranged family by changing his name on social media following his wedding to Holly Ramsay.
The Olympian, 31, married his model fiance Holly, 25, daughter of celebrity chef Gordon, at Bath Abbey on Saturday in front of a star-studded guest list which included the Beckhams.
The wedding followed months of back-and-fourth between Adam and his parents, after they were uninvited from the ceremony following the fall-out.
The swimmer has since changed his name on his social media accounts to called Adam Ramsay Peaty.
His brothers James and Richard also stayed away, with sister and maid-of-honour Bethany being the only family member reported to be in attendance.
Adam's father Mark was allegedly asked to attend their big day but told he'd have to sit at the back.
According to reports in The Sun, Gordon, 59, said in his speech that his wife Tana "will be a good mum to them both."
Adam also mentioned how his swim coach Mel Marshall had been "everything" to him, before adding that she was "like a mum."
A source told the newspaper: "It was a difficult day for Caroline and Mark, so the family spent the evening together.
"Caroline got upset as soon as she saw the photographs from the wedding. For him to turn around and tell Beth that his dad could come and sit at the back of the church is awful."
The family feud is said to have flared after Adam's mother Caroline was uninvited from the hen party.
Not long afterwards, sibling James was arrested for allegedly sending threatening texts to Adam during his stag do.
According to the Daily Mail, Peaty received a text from his aunt Louise, Caroline's sister, which allegedly read: "I hope you never suffer the depth of pain you have put your mother through and despite it all she loves you still.
"Shame on you both. Shame.“Remember on this, your happiest day, and on each anniversary of your happiest day, that you hurt your mum so deeply her soul screams."
Caroline had initially threatened to turn up and watch the wedding unfold from the street but decided against it.