The full timeline as Peaty's family divided over swimmer's wedding to daughter of Gordon Ramsay

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay tied the knot on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

A friend of Adam Peaty’s former partner Eiri Munro has called the swimmer “hypocritical” for blending his surname with that of his new wife Holly Ramsay.

Following the nuptials on Saturday, the Olympian changed his name on social media to Adam Ramsay Peaty, which followed a long-established family feud. While Holly’s father, the chef Gordon Ramsay, said he was “proud,” the groom’s family has been locked in an “upsetting” disarray, which led to his mother and father not attending. A friend of Ms Munro, who is the mother of Peaty’s child George, five, told the Sun: “It feels a bit rich to Eiri that Adam has been quick to change his name but didn’t allow her the same right for their son. It appears Adam is being a bit hypocritical.” The friend added: “Holly has been such a positive influence on Adam. They both dote on George. Eiri knows she is lucky that George has a stepmum like Holly.” Ms Munro did not attend the wedding at Bath Abbey, having split from Peaty in 2022. Here is how the feud has unfolded between the family of 31-year-old Peaty, who won 100m breaststroke gold at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic games, and silver in 2024.

Gordon Ramsay has been credited by his new son-in-law for helping revive his fortunes. Picture: Alamy

The full Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay family feud timeline Early November: Holly’s Hen Do The feud is said to have begun in November when Holly did not invite her future mother-in-law to her hen party in Oxfordshire. While such an omission is not unusual ahead of a wedding, Caroline Peaty is said to have become upset that Adam’s sister Bethany was invited - as was Victoria Beckham. Louise Williams, Caroline’s sister and Adam’s aunt, angrily messaged Holly in a public forum to say: “You invited your mum (quite rightly) and even your mum's assistant, your sisters, your friends, my niece, but not my sister, your future mother-in-law.” Adam invited Gordon Ramsay to his stag do - which is also said to have provoked rage in the Peaty camp.

November 13 - Adam’s Stag Do Adam had grown close to Gordon Ramsay, having credited him for helping him out of the depression he fell into following the Tokyo Olympics, held in 2021. The chef joined a group of men in Budapest for his stag night in November, a group that did not include Adam’s brother James, who was arrested for sending him abusive messages. Adam was escorted off the plane in the Hungarian capital. Richard Peaty, Adam’s father, was also not invited to the stag.

Responding to this, Adam wrote on social media: “Over the past few days, a lot has been reported and comments posted about the private life of Holly and myself. “My sister Bethany, has also been targeted. This has been almost entirely one-sided and, in many cases, excessive and intrusive. What makes it worse is that it has been encouraged by members of my family.”

December 27 - The Wedding Caroline and Richard Peaty did not attend the wedding, the swimmer’s mother not being invited and his father is said to have been told he could only sit at the back of the church. The only Peaty relation to attend was his sister Bethany, who served as a maid of honour. Adam’s aunt Louise, who was also not invited, wrote a text to him, reading: "I hope you never suffer the depth of pain you have put your mother through and despite it all she loves you still. Shame on you both. Shame.” In his speech, Adam is said to have paid tribute to Mel Marshall, his swimming coach, whom he said had been “like a mother” to him. Hours after, James Peaty shared a picture posed with his mother, wearing full wedding regalia, outside Bath Abbey.

Mark and Caroline Peaty watch Adam race at Rio 2016. Picture: Alamy