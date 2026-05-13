Ramsay-Peaty is aiming to become the first British swimmer to win gold medals at four consecutive Commonwealth Games

Ramsay-Peaty is aiming to become the first British swimmer to win gold medals at four consecutive Commonwealth Games. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Adam Peaty will compete under a new name for the first time this summer after being picked for Team England's swimming squad for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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The 31-year-old will be listed as Ramsay-Peaty on official start sheets following his marriage to Holly Ramsay, daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, last December. It means the three-time Olympic champion is set to race under a different surname for the first time in his career. The Briton has been named as the oldest swimmer in a 42-strong Team England squad for the 2026 Commonwealth Games which begins in July. Ramsay-Peaty is aiming to become the first British swimmer to win gold medals at four consecutive Commonwealth Games after first competing in Glasgow in 2014. Read more: Thief who stole unreleased Beyoncé music from choreographer's rented car jailed for two years Read more: Singer Ellie Goulding among those to receive honours from Prince of Wales

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay got married in December last year. Picture: Getty

The Staffordshire-born swimmer already holds four Commonwealth gold medals, having claimed victories in Glasgow, on the Gold Coast and in Birmingham. This summer he is eligible to compete in both the 100m breaststroke and the 50m breaststroke, where he enters as the defending champion in the shorter event. The Olympian married his model fiance Holly, 25, at Bath Abbey in front of a star-studded guest list which included the Beckhams. The wedding followed months of back-and-fourth between the swimmer and his parents, after they were uninvited from the ceremony following the fall-out. The news comes as the latest instalment in the family feud, after the swimmer changed his name on his social media accounts to Adam Ramsay Peaty shortly after the wedding.

Adam has since changed his Instagram handle to include the Ramsay name. Picture: Social Media

The swimmer's parents, as well as his brothers James and Richard, were all absent from the nuptials – with sister and maid-of-honour Bethany being the only family member reported to be in attendance. The family feud is said to have flared after Adam's mother Caroline was uninvited from the hen party. Not long afterwards, sibling James was arrested for allegedly sending threatening texts to Adam during his stag do.

The Tollcross Swimming Centre, the Swimming venue for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Picture: Getty