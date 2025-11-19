The couple has spoken out about the row engulfing his family ahead of their Christmas wedding

Olympian Adam Peaty and fiancee Holly Ramsay have broken their silence about the bitter family feud which has engulfed their upcoming nuptials. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Olympian Adam Peaty and fiancee Holly Ramsay have broken their silence about the bitter family feud which has engulfed their upcoming nuptials.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a long post on Instagram, the pair wrote of the hurt they have suffered from the row between them and Adam's estranged family. They wrote: "Over the past few days, a lot has been reported and comments posted about the private life of Holly and myself. My sister Bethany, has also been targeted. "This has been almost entirely one-sided and, in many cases, excessive and intrusive. It has been deeply hurtful and upsetting to read, especially given the false basis upon which we have been targeted. What makes it worse is that it has been encouraged by members of my family." The feud is said to have been sparked after Adam's fiancé Holly, 25, didn't invite his mother Caroline to her hen party, which was attended by celebrities including Victoria Beckham. Read More: Adam Peaty's mother admits 'it's the end' of her relationship with Olympic swimmer amid bitter feud Read More: 'The people who hurt me the most': Adam Peaty's mum hits out as 'family feud' sees her 'banned from couple's wedding'

The post on Olympian Adam's social media continued: "Bethany, Holly and myself cannot go into detail given an ongoing police investigation into serious matters that arose long before recent events. "For those who know me personally, you know that I work so hard on trying to improve myself as a person who wants to contribute to making the world a better place. I am continuing to learn about myself and how I can be the man I want to be; a worthy partner, father, businessman, friend and athlete; even through these challenging times. "Bethany, Holly and I will get through this - we do not ask for sympathy. We just need people to be aware that there are always two sides to every story. To those of you who have reached out and shown kindness and understanding - thank you. It is deeply appreciated." The intervention comes shortly after Caroline weighed in on the bitter feud last week. Caroline Peaty told the Daily Mail that she knows "it's the end" of the pair's relationship, but told her son indirectly there was "nothing you've done that I would not forgive." Caroline, 59, said: "I know it’s the end. But please, the message I want Adam to hear is no matter what happens in the future, please know I love you, your dad loves you, you can come home and talk to me at any point.

The post on Olympian Adam's social media continued: "Bethany, Holly and myself cannot go into detail given an ongoing police investigation into serious matters that arose long before recent events.". Picture: Getty