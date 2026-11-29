Adam Peaty shares touching photo of newborn baby with Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Adam Peaty has shared his first photos with newborn daughter Daphne and praised his wife Holly Ramsay after the couple welcomed their first child together.
Listen to this article
The Olympic swimmer, 31, posted a series of pictures on Instagram on Sunday, saying he felt like "the luckiest man in the world".
"I'm so incredibly proud of you @hollyramsaypeaty and our baby girl, Daphne," he wrote.
"I feel like I'm the luckiest man in the world with the support, love and guidance we have around us. The last few days have been so special.
"Thank you for all your kind messages – they're both healthy and happy."
Read More: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly welcomes first child with Olympian Adam Peaty
Read More: Emotional Adam Ramsay-Peaty’s plan to ’train less’ to be ready for LA 2028
Holly, the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, announced that Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty was born on November 25.
She thanked the doctors, nurses and midwives who cared for them, writing: "You'll forever be our beautiful baby girl and George's baby sister."
Peaty has a six-year-old son, George, from his previous relationship with Eirianedd Munro.
Gordon Ramsay also shared a photo of the new parents with Daphne, describing his granddaughter as the "perfect early Christmas present".
Peaty and Holly married at Bath Abbey last December. They announced the pregnancy in June.
The wedding followed a rift between Peaty and his family. His parents and brothers James and Richard did not attend the ceremony, while his sister Bethany was reported to have been among the guests.
The Mail on Sunday reported that Peaty's family had been left "distraught" that they had not yet met Daphne amid the ongoing rift.