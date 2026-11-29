Adam Peaty has shared his first photos with newborn daughter Daphne and praised his wife Holly Ramsay after the couple welcomed their first child together.

The Olympic swimmer, 31, posted a series of pictures on Instagram on Sunday, saying he felt like "the luckiest man in the world".

"I'm so incredibly proud of you @hollyramsaypeaty and our baby girl, Daphne," he wrote.

"I feel like I'm the luckiest man in the world with the support, love and guidance we have around us. The last few days have been so special.

"Thank you for all your kind messages – they're both healthy and happy."

Read More: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly welcomes first child with Olympian Adam Peaty

Read More: Emotional Adam Ramsay-Peaty’s plan to ’train less’ to be ready for LA 2028