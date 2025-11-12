His mother comments come in the wake of a lack of invite to the wedding

Holly, 25 and Adam, 30 are due to get married at Bath Abbey at Christmas. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty's mum has has insisted 'the people who hurt me the most' after being banned from his wedding, it's been reported.

On Tuesday, Adam’s aunt, Louise Williams, took to Instagram to express her upset at the family feud, hitting out at his fiancé Holly Ramsay in a social media post over her decision not to invite Peaty's mother, her future mother-in-law, to her hen party. Calling out Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Holly Ramsay, she labelled her "divisive" in the post, which saw her blast the "hurtful" behaviour towards her future relative. Now, in a new post from Adam’s mum to social media, Caroline Peaty posted an image with the caption it: “The ones I love are the people who hurt me the most.” The image's caption added: “When you love someone, you protect them from the pain, you don’t become the cause of it.” It comes as a family member has opened up on the alleged feud, with one relative reportedly branding Peaty a "narcissist" according to The Sun, as she described his mother as "heartbroken". Holly, who is the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, invited her own mother Tana, her assistant, Victoria Beckham and Adam’s sister to the party at Soho Farmhouse, but she left Adam’s mother Caroline, 59, off the guest list. Read more: Influencer ordered to pay $1.75 million to jilted wife for 'destroying her marriage' Read more: Keira Knightley stars in Waitrose’s Christmas ‘mini romcom’ ad

Holly Ramsay celebrates with fiance Adam Peaty and his son George at the finish line. The Ramsay's - Gordon Ramsay, his wife Tana, son Jack, daughters Megan and influencer Tilly and future son-in-law, Adam Peaty. Picture: Alamy

A member of the family revealed: "We were sent a 'save the date' and it's all these country houses." "I'm on Universal Credit — I can't afford that," the relative told The Sun. "Adam has been changed by money, fame and fortune. He seems to have forgotten where he came from. "We think he has treated Caroline appallingly. You can hear it in her voice. She's heartbroken." Adam meanwhile invited Gordon Ramsay to his stag do. Caroline’s sister, Louise Williams, posted publicly on Instagram accusing Holly of being “divisive and hurtful.” It comes just a day after Peaty's aunt took to Instagram, hitting out at his fiancé over her decision. She wrote: “@hollyramsayy I’m so glad that you had a great hen do. As a bride, you deserve that. However, as a person you were divisive and hurtful towards a woman, who I have loved and continue to love deeply. “A woman who opened her home and heart to you. You decided, for whatever reason, not to invite her, your prospective mother-in-law to your hen night yet Adam invited his father-in-law, your dad, to his stag night.”

Holly Ramsay held her hen party in Oxfordshire at the weekend, with her mum Tana and Victoria Beckham invited. Picture: Instagram

She continued: “You invited your mum (quite rightly) and even your mum’s assistant, your sisters, your friends, my niece, but not my sister, your future mother-in-law. “I have also seen messages passing between her and Adam about this and other matters and, quite frankly, I expected better of you and definitely of Adam. You have inflicted a hurt on my sister that will take a very long time to heal if ever.” It comes after Caroline, 59, expressed her upset in a separate Instagram post following the Hen. She wrote: “Crying is a way your eyes speak when your mouth can’t explain how broken your heart is.”

Holly Ramsay und Adam Peaty bei der Verleihung der GQ Men of the Year Awards 2024 in den Kensington Roof Gardens. Picture: Alamy