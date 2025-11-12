'The people who hurt me the most': Adam Peaty's mum hits out as 'family feud' sees her 'banned from couple's wedding'
His mother comments come in the wake of a lack of invite to the wedding
Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty's mum has has insisted 'the people who hurt me the most' after being banned from his wedding, it's been reported.
On Tuesday, Adam’s aunt, Louise Williams, took to Instagram to express her upset at the family feud, hitting out at his fiancé Holly Ramsay in a social media post over her decision not to invite Peaty's mother, her future mother-in-law, to her hen party.
Calling out Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Holly Ramsay, she labelled her "divisive" in the post, which saw her blast the "hurtful" behaviour towards her future relative.
Now, in a new post from Adam’s mum to social media, Caroline Peaty posted an image with the caption it: “The ones I love are the people who hurt me the most.”
The image's caption added: “When you love someone, you protect them from the pain, you don’t become the cause of it.”
It comes as a family member has opened up on the alleged feud, with one relative reportedly branding Peaty a "narcissist" according to The Sun, as she described his mother as "heartbroken".
Holly, who is the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, invited her own mother Tana, her assistant, Victoria Beckham and Adam’s sister to the party at Soho Farmhouse, but she left Adam’s mother Caroline, 59, off the guest list.
A member of the family revealed: "We were sent a 'save the date' and it's all these country houses."
"I'm on Universal Credit — I can't afford that," the relative told The Sun.
"Adam has been changed by money, fame and fortune. He seems to have forgotten where he came from.
"We think he has treated Caroline appallingly. You can hear it in her voice. She's heartbroken."
Adam meanwhile invited Gordon Ramsay to his stag do.
Caroline’s sister, Louise Williams, posted publicly on Instagram accusing Holly of being “divisive and hurtful.”
It comes just a day after Peaty's aunt took to Instagram, hitting out at his fiancé over her decision.
She wrote: “@hollyramsayy I’m so glad that you had a great hen do. As a bride, you deserve that. However, as a person you were divisive and hurtful towards a woman, who I have loved and continue to love deeply.
“A woman who opened her home and heart to you. You decided, for whatever reason, not to invite her, your prospective mother-in-law to your hen night yet Adam invited his father-in-law, your dad, to his stag night.”
She continued: “You invited your mum (quite rightly) and even your mum’s assistant, your sisters, your friends, my niece, but not my sister, your future mother-in-law.
“I have also seen messages passing between her and Adam about this and other matters and, quite frankly, I expected better of you and definitely of Adam. You have inflicted a hurt on my sister that will take a very long time to heal if ever.”
It comes after Caroline, 59, expressed her upset in a separate Instagram post following the Hen.
She wrote: “Crying is a way your eyes speak when your mouth can’t explain how broken your heart is.”
The post is understood to have upset Holly, 25, and Adam, 30 who are due to get married at Bath Abbey at Christmas.
After the online post, Adam is reported to have contacted her to ban her from the wedding and tell her she would not see his son George or any future grandchildren.
A source close to Adam's family told the Daily Mail they believed the 'heartbreaking' rift had been developing between the swimming star and his mother ever since he had begun dating Holly.
“It's partly because Adam doesn't feel his family is good enough for the new one he is now part of,” the source said.
“Caroline is devastated by the rift and doesn't know what she has done wrong.”
The only member of Adam’s family due to attend the wedding is his sister Bethany.
Adam won his first Olympic gold in the 100m breaststroke in 2016 and a second in the same event, as well as another in the mixed relay in the 2020 games.
But he fell into depression and said the sport had left him ‘broken’ and that he ‘never wanted to see a pool again’.
Holly and Adam declined to comment.