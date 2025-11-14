Caroline Peaty says her son is in "Gordon's clutches" in reference to the celebrity chef and father of Adam's fiancé, Holly

The Olympian's mum Caroline (left) has been banned from attending Adam's wedding to Holly as a result of the fallout. Picture: Instagram

By Alex Storey

Adam Peaty's mother has broken her silence amid the bitter feud surrounding her son.

Caroline Peaty said she knows "it's the end" of the pair's relationship, but told her son indirectly there was "nothing you've done that I would not forgive." It comes after it was revealed Adam's brother James was arrested on Monday for allegedly sending threatening texts to the Olympic swimmer during his stag do. Adam, 30, was escorted off the aircraft by five uniformed police officers when he arrived at Manchester Airport from Budapest on Sunday evening. Read more: Adam Peaty's brother arrested after threats sent to Olympian on stag do amid bitter family feud Read more: 'The people who hurt me the most': Adam Peaty's mum hits out as 'family feud' sees her 'banned from couple's wedding'

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay are due to marry next month, with the groom's family not invited. Picture: Alamy

Caroline, 59, told the Daily Mail: "I know it’s the end. But please, the message I want Adam to hear is no matter what happens in the future, please know I love you, your dad loves you, you can come home and talk to me at any point. "There's nothing you’ve done that I would not forgive. I love you so much. "I hope your marriage is a good one, I don't wish any ill on you and I want you and Holly to have a long and happy marriage, like your dad and me. The reason I'm speaking out is I want all this to end." The feud is said to have been sparked after Adam's fiancé Holly, 25, didn't invite Caroline to the hen party, which was attended by celebrities including Victoria Beckham. The couple are set for a Christmas wedding at Bath Abbey next month, which Caroline was uninvited from. A source close to the mother previously said she was hurt that Adam saw her as "not good enough" to match up with the Ramsays socially.

Adam Peaty's brother James (L) was arrested on Monday for alleged threats he sent to the swimmer. Picture: Instagram

Caroline added: "He's in Gordon's clutches. I can't help but feel like they are pulling him away from me. Their family is very insular." It emerged Caroline was looking after Adam's son George, who he had with his previous partner Eirianedd Munro, during the time of the hen party. But after dropping her grandson home, she described feeling like she "didn't want to live" and was "crying all the way home." "That's how low this has made me. I'm a strong woman and I can get through anything, but this has broken me," she added. Frictions are said to have grown during the organising of Adam and Holly's engagement party, to which wider family on the Peaty side weren't invited. Caroline sent a message to Holly in which she said: "I told her 'you know how important family is to you, as it is to me. My sisters are not coming to the party, they have been there all through Adam’s life.' "But Adam didn't take kindly to me sending that message." Adam offered to pay for his mother's dress, shoes, nails and hair and said she would need four dresses for the event, but ruled out her favourite cream outfit.

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty. Picture: Alamy