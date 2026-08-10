Adam Ramsay-Peaty during the men's 100m breaststroke semi-final at the European Swimming Championships. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Adam Ramsay-Peaty is through to the final of the men’s 100 metres breaststroke at the European Aquatics Championships.

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The 31-year-old finished third in his semi-final with a time of 58.94 secs – 0.27 behind Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi at the Paris Aquatic Centre. He had begun his campaign earlier on Monday by topping the timesheets in the heats with a time of 59.08, finishing 0.03 secs ahead of Simone Cerasuolo. Read More: Emotional Adam Ramsay-Peaty’s plan to ’train less’ to be ready for LA 2028 Read More: Adam Ramsay-Peaty timeline as troubled swimmer aims for LA 2028

The 31-year-old finished third in his semi-final with a time of 58.94 secs. Picture: Getty