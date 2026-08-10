Adam Ramsay-Peaty through to European Championships breaststroke final in Paris
Adam Ramsay-Peaty is through to the final of the men’s 100 metres breaststroke at the European Aquatics Championships.
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The 31-year-old finished third in his semi-final with a time of 58.94 secs – 0.27 behind Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi at the Paris Aquatic Centre.
He had begun his campaign earlier on Monday by topping the timesheets in the heats with a time of 59.08, finishing 0.03 secs ahead of Simone Cerasuolo.
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Placing second in the semi-final was Ireland’s Jack Kelly who clocked in 0.04 secs ahead of Ramsay-Peaty.
Fellow Briton Filip Nowacki, who claimed silver in last month’s Commonwealth Games, squeezing Ramsay-Peaty into the bronze medal position, came fourth on 59.03.
Ramsay-Peaty endured a disappointing campaign in Glasgow by his own lofty standing, having to settle for silver in the 50m event.