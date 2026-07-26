Adam Ramsay-Peaty broke down in tears after being forced to settle for a bronze medal in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The English swimmer had been hoping to reclaim the title he last won on the Commonwealth stage, but he was unable to overhaul the front-runners in the closing stages of the race.

The 31-year-old was pipped by Australia’s Sam Williamson and 18-year-old Filip Nowacki of Jersey in a race he had dominated for eight years before shockingly finishing out of the medals in Birmingham four years ago.

Ramsay-Peaty reached into the crowd to greet his pregnant wife, Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly, shortly after the end of his race, then said: “It’s hard because I know how hard I work...I’m not crying because it’s bronze instead of gold. I’m crying because I know I am better than that.

"I feel like I couldn’t have put any more in and that’s where it hurts, because I’m like ‘what’s the point of all the metres every day, what’s the point of being exhausted all the time?'

"What’s the point of having to say no to family events so you can go to training’? It has to mean something and for me it has to be human excellence and that is not excellence for me. So that’s the emotion that is unfortunately coming out.”

Read more: Joshua bounces back, securing knockout win over Albania’s Kristian Prenga

Read More: 'Not how a sport should be run' says Lando Norris in cutting criticism of Formula One bosses