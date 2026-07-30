Adam Ramsay-Peaty has said he is "at peace" having won two bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games and is working on a less-is-more strategy with an eye on the next Olympics.

The swimmer is a two-time Olympic champion over the 100m breaststroke, from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, but could only come third in Glasgow over that distance and the 50m.

Competing under his new, married name, Ramsay-Peaty has been locked in a family feud and is now preparing to become a father for the second time with his wife, Holly, pregnant with her first child.

He said on Thursday: "I’ve got very tough skin that has been built quite aggressively over these last six months.

"I know what my values are, my morals are. I can look in the mirror and be at peace with myself and the person that I am."

Ramsay-Peaty is going back to the drawing board with a focus on LA 2028, where the 50m breaststroke will be on the Olympic timetable for the first time - giving the Staffordshire native two chances for gold.

He wrote on Instagram: "I’ll keep fighting, learning, adapting and striving for excellence until I can no longer give anymore.

"Sport isn’t a fairytale if your happiness and self-worth are only validated by medals. But it can be, if you find value in the hardship, the struggle and the tough times which might ultimately lead you to what you seek."