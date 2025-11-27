Adam Wright has been jailed for life for the murder of June Henty. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

By Flaminia Luck

A 39-year-old man has been jailed for life to serve a minimum of 24 years for murder of his wife's 78-year-old grandmother, which was "committed in a rage" after she refused his demands for money.

Adam Wright, of Bishop's Waltham, Hampshire, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to the murder of June Henty, who was 77 at the time of the attack. Mrs Henty was getting ready to go Christmas shopping on the morning of December 23 2023 with her daughter when she received an impromptu visit from Wright, her granddaughter's husband, He then attacked her more than 100 times to the head, face and neck with a knife. She was found by family members and taken to hospital, where she had major surgery and spent 90 days in ICU. She suffered haemorrhages from major blood vessels in her head and neck, and a bleed to the brain. A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said: "Mrs Henty named Wright as her attacker immediately at the scene to family members and to emergency responders, and after a short manhunt he was arrested that same day." Wright was initially charged with attempted murder, but before sentencing Mrs Henty died on June 14, 2024.

June was found at her home in Wickham with over 100 lacerations to her face and body. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

The CPS spokesman said: "The post-mortem examination concluded that she died as a direct result of the knife wounds inflicted on her. "Wright was then charged by prosecutors with her murder. "Having already admitted the intent to kill by his earlier plea to attempted murder, Wright admitted Mrs Henty's murder." 'Truly horrific' Desmond Duffy, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "This was a truly horrific and senseless act of violence against a much-loved family member. "The sheer brutality is beyond comprehension, and Wright's alcohol and drug consumption the previous night offers no justification for the level of anger and violence inflicted upon a woman. "I hope as Wright faces the full consequences of his actions, Mrs Henty's loved ones can feel some sense of justice."

Wright's brutality was described as "beyond comprehension". Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary