Killer jailed after stabbing gran-in-law 100 times days before Christmas after she refused to give him money
A 39-year-old man has been jailed for life to serve a minimum of 24 years for murder of his wife's 78-year-old grandmother, which was "committed in a rage" after she refused his demands for money.
Adam Wright, of Bishop's Waltham, Hampshire, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to the murder of June Henty, who was 77 at the time of the attack.
Mrs Henty was getting ready to go Christmas shopping on the morning of December 23 2023 with her daughter when she received an impromptu visit from Wright, her granddaughter's husband,
He then attacked her more than 100 times to the head, face and neck with a knife.
She was found by family members and taken to hospital, where she had major surgery and spent 90 days in ICU.
She suffered haemorrhages from major blood vessels in her head and neck, and a bleed to the brain.
A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said: "Mrs Henty named Wright as her attacker immediately at the scene to family members and to emergency responders, and after a short manhunt he was arrested that same day."
Wright was initially charged with attempted murder, but before sentencing Mrs Henty died on June 14, 2024.
The CPS spokesman said: "The post-mortem examination concluded that she died as a direct result of the knife wounds inflicted on her.
"Wright was then charged by prosecutors with her murder.
"Having already admitted the intent to kill by his earlier plea to attempted murder, Wright admitted Mrs Henty's murder."
'Truly horrific'
Desmond Duffy, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "This was a truly horrific and senseless act of violence against a much-loved family member.
"The sheer brutality is beyond comprehension, and Wright's alcohol and drug consumption the previous night offers no justification for the level of anger and violence inflicted upon a woman.
"I hope as Wright faces the full consequences of his actions, Mrs Henty's loved ones can feel some sense of justice."
'Heartbroken'
Mrs Henty's family said in a statement released through Hampshire Constabulary: "Our beautiful mum June was brutally taken away from us and as a family we are heartbroken.
"She was a kind and loving lady who always put her family first.
"She enjoyed life to the fullest and always loved being around her family and friends.
"Mum was a pillar of strength and always stood up for what she believed in, even through the toughest of times.
"Our lives will now never be the same without her. Even though there has been some justice today, it will never be enough.
"She was our world and we were hers. We have lost the heart of our family and we feel broken without her."
'Abhorrent violence'
Detective Inspector Tim Judd said: "This result comes from the tragic loss of June Henty. She had done nothing to deserve the abhorrent violence she endured that morning, and my thoughts remain with her family.
"June fought for six months, and thanks to her we were able to identify her attacker as Adam Wright.
"Although no sentence will ever return June to them, I hope knowing that the man responsible is behind bars will provide them some closure."
The CPS spokesman said that Wright was sentenced to life imprisonment and would spend a minimum of 22 years and 87 days - having already served 703 days on remand.