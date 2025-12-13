Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said more than 30 firefighters attended the scene on the second floor of car park one at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

It is not believed anyone was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for the fire service said on Saturday evening: “Our crews remain at the scene of a fire at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

“The fire has now been extinguished and firefighters are dampening down the area. They will be on scene throughout the evening and overnight checking for hotspots.

“Crews worked really hard to contain the fire and to stop it from spreading further.

“A fire investigation to establish the most likely cause of the fire will take place once it is safe to do so.

“We want to thank those affected for their patience.”