The change comes after the outbreak of measles in the borough of Enfield, where there have been 50 confirmed cases of the virus.

Changes to the GP contract could see thousands of children across the country protected from "deadly and highly infectious diseases", says the Department of Health and Social Care.

By Poppy Jacobs

The Department of Health and Social Care has announced it will be providing “additional support” to GPs to protect children from life‑threatening diseases, amid an outbreak of measles in north London.

Changes to the GP contract could see thousands of children across the country protected from "deadly and highly infectious diseases", according to the department. The change comes after the outbreak of measles in the borough of Enfield, where there have been 50 confirmed cases of the virus up to February 16, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The outbreak is mostly affecting unvaccinated children. The DHSC said that in the worst cases children have found themselves in hospital fighting "a serious but preventable disease".

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting said the outbreak is "entirely preventable" and the measures would reduce the risk of further issues. “Vaccinations are safe and they save lives. “The return of diseases we thought we’d defeated, with children in hospital as a result, is entirely preventable." He went on to say the investment would help GPs to protect children, and help to prevent further outbreaks like the one in Enfield. “Every child deserves a healthy, happy start to life.” The updated GP contract for 2026/27, which is due to be unveiled this week, will include additional help for GPs to “save young lives and shield families from preventable illness”. This will be done by strengthening vaccination delivery in areas where it is needed most, according to the DHSC. Under the current system, only GP practices that are hitting high vaccination rate targets earn additional incentive payments. In communities with lower vaccination rates, practices are often “missing out” on earning additional payments, even when they are recording year-on-year improvements in vaccination rates.

