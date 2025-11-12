Adele set to make acting debut in new Tom Ford film
The singer is currently on a break from making music
Adele is set to make her acting debut in a drama directed by fashion designer and filmmaker Tom Ford.
The Grammy-winning singer will star in 'Cry To Heaven', an adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1982 novel.
The film is reported to be in pre-production before shooting is set to begin in January across London and Rome.
Adele, 37, will appear alongside Adolescence star Owen Cooper as well as Colin Firth, Nicholas Hoult and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, according to Hollywood news site Deadline.
The film, which will be Ford's third feature movie and first in almost a decade, is expected to be released in late 2026.
Its storyline follows two male sopranos in the world of opera in 18th-century Italy. Ford will write, produce, and direct the film, but none of the cast’s roles have been revealed yet.
The news comes after the London-born singer announced she would be taking a break from music last year.
While never appearing on the big screen before, she did win an Oscar for her James Bond theme song 'Skyfall.'
Adele had previously been rumoured to make her acting debut in The Death and Life of John F Donovan from Xavier Dolan, who directed her video for Hello.
In 2015, she said: "I'm sure I'll get some flak for this, but I actually would like to act after working with Xavier. I would be in a film for him, definitely."
In an interview with GQ, Ford said: "I loved making the two films that I made.
"That was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire life.
"I'm 62. Hopefully, I'll remain somewhat together until 82. So I wanna spend the next 20 years of my life making films. And the clock is ticking.
"And so it was time to say goodbye to fashion. Fashion is a younger man’s game."