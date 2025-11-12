The singer is currently on a break from making music

Adele is set to star in Cry To Heaven, to be released next year. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Adele is set to make her acting debut in a drama directed by fashion designer and filmmaker Tom Ford.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Grammy-winning singer will star in 'Cry To Heaven', an adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1982 novel. The film is reported to be in pre-production before shooting is set to begin in January across London and Rome. Adele, 37, will appear alongside Adolescence star Owen Cooper as well as Colin Firth, Nicholas Hoult and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, according to Hollywood news site Deadline. Read more: 'The people who hurt me the most': Adam Peaty's mum hits out as 'family feud' sees her 'banned from couple's wedding' Read more: Keira Knightley stars in Waitrose’s Christmas ‘mini romcom’ ad

the film is set to be directed by Tom Ford. Picture: Getty

The film, which will be Ford's third feature movie and first in almost a decade, is expected to be released in late 2026. Its storyline follows two male sopranos in the world of opera in 18th-century Italy. Ford will write, produce, and direct the film, but none of the cast’s roles have been revealed yet. The news comes after the London-born singer announced she would be taking a break from music last year. While never appearing on the big screen before, she did win an Oscar for her James Bond theme song 'Skyfall.' Adele had previously been rumoured to make her acting debut in The Death and Life of John F Donovan from Xavier Dolan, who directed her video for Hello.

The singer will co-star alongside Adolescence star Owen Cooper. Picture: Alamy