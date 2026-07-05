The multi-award-winning singer also wore a necklace spelling out 'Mummy' as she joined fellow celebrities in the VIP paddock area.

Adele arrives in the Paddock before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Adele showed her support for Lando Norris as she stepped out in Silverstone on Sunday for a rare public outing at the British Grand Prix.

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The 38-year-old singer was spotted at the event wearing a T-shirt that celebrated the 2025 World Champion, featuring his face and a McLaren. Adele is known for her love of the sport and was previously seen at the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in October last year. Earlier this week, she spoke about her shared love of F1 racing with her 13-year-old son Angelo. Read More: Charles Leclerc claims victory for Ferrari at British Grand Prix Read More: Trump hails FIFA for ‘reversing great injustice’ over Balogun ban in World Cup

Adele showed her support for Lando Norris as she attended the British Grand Prix in Silverstone. Picture: Getty

In a video shared by McLaren Racing on Friday, Adele said her son was “really into karting and things like that”. “He just sort of asked about it a couple of years ago, and I was like, ‘Alright,” she said over how his interest in the sport began. “I don’t know many teenagers now that have an actual passion. So I’m really trying to encourage it”. “When your kid has an interest, you have to get into it. And more importantly, I think you have to be interested in it.” The singer said she did not expect to “bond with my soon-to-be 14-year-old son about something so passionate where we argue about drivers”. “But it’s fun to have that interaction with a teenage boy in 2026. I wasn’t expecting it.” Adele shares Angelo with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

Jeremy Clarkson and Amanda Holden attend the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix 2026 at Silverstone. Picture: Getty