Alan Milburn admitted his proposed changes to tackle high youth unemployment will not be easy or pain-free, but said they will result in a welfare system that can “gift young people a future”

Young people with anxiety, depression, ADHD and autism will be “both expected and enabled to be in work” under new welfare reforms, the former minister behind the recommendations has said. Picture: pikselstock/Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Young people with anxiety, depression, ADHD and autism will be “both expected and enabled to be in work” under new welfare reforms, the former minister behind the recommendations has said.

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Alan Milburn admitted his proposed changes to tackle high youth unemployment will not be easy or pain-free, but said they will result in a welfare system that can “gift young people a future” rather than just writing them off with a cheque. He has acknowledged some people might “get less financial support at the beginning of their benefit claim than under the current system”. Social change organisation, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, has estimated young people could lose out on about £50 a week if they are no longer entitled to claim the health element of universal credit (UC), and between £30 and £195 a week if they are also barred from the PIP disability benefit (personal independence payment). Read more: Milburn calls for end to out-of-work teens 'doom scrolling in their bedrooms' ahead of landmark review to get young people back into work Read more: ‘Where are the jobs for me?’: 21-year-old says he has applied for more than 100 roles without success

The Milburn report recommends a single youth allowance for under-25s, set at the standard rate of UC, and an additional cost allowance to replace PIP for this age group to cover disability-related extra costs, as well as a local flexible health and disability fund operated by so-called youth opportunity services across England. The reforms would apply both to those entering and those already in the system who are not in education, employment or training – known as NEETs – with a phased rollout for new claimants potentially starting by 2029. Existing claimants “should move to the new system following a personalised, time-limited transition”, the report stated. It said young people with anxiety, depression, ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) and autism “should be particular beneficiaries”, as they form the majority of new PIP claimants. According to the latest data, four in five PIP claimants who were under-25 in July 2026 had psychiatric disorders listed as their main disability – accounting for 80 per cent of all claims.

People in this group “often end up trapped on benefits, when under the new system they would be both expected and enabled to be in work”, the report said. His report recommends extending child DLA (disability living allowance) to cover children up to the age of 18 rather than 16 as it is now, “providing a two-year period to actively prepare young people for work and adult life instead of passively holding years of evidence about their condition, challenges and needs”. The report also recommends a “more generous and long-term award” called severe and complex needs insurance, to cover those young people with the most profound and long-term disabilities, “where it is already clear they will likely never be able to work”. While, currently, for every £25 spent on benefits £1 is spent on support to help young people into education or employment, Mr Milburn said his changes would take this down to £2 to £1 within the next 10 years. In his report, he said: “The system I propose will spend less on compensating for economic inactivity, more on creating routes out of it; less on the consequences of failure and more on avoiding it.

“I am unapologetic about advocating that the State should spend more to set young people up for a successful life earning or learning rather than spending decades with their sole income from benefits. “That is the choice I believe is the right one for this and future generations of young people.” Welfare savings would begin in 2029-30 and by the end of the 10-year-period from now, in 2036-37, they would reach £13.7 billion, according to his report. He said: “These changes will not be easy to make. Nor will they be pain-free. They could mean some people get less financial support at the beginning of their benefit claim than under the current system. “But the approach I have taken is to try to define what would give young people the best chance of building a good life, not just over a year or two but over the course of their lifetimes.”

Alan Milburn speaking at Google offices in London, about his final report into young people not in employment, education or training (Neets). Picture: PA Images/Alamy