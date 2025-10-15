NHS children's community care waiting lists have jumped fuelled by demand for ADHD assessments and weight-loss jabs, a new report has claimed.

Neurodevelopmental assessments, which include conditions such as autism and ADHD, make up a significant proportion of requests - as well as advice on how to manage the conditions.

Paediatric services are required by more than half of the children and young people on waiting lists, which includes those with developmental problems or disabilities.

A study by the Nuffield Trust and the Health Foundation has found that NHS community care waiting lists for children have increased by 58% for children and 28% for adults across England.

The study found that 21% of children and young people on the waiting list are waiting for speech and language therapy services, such as for patients with communication, eating, drinking and swallowing problems.

Some 6% of children on the waiting list are waiting for physiotherapy, 6% for audiology services and 6% for occupational therapy.

Overall, waits for children and young people are much longer than for adults, with almost one in four waiting more than a year and one in 15 waiting for over two years.

The report also looked at adults and found 44% of those on the community waiting list are waiting for musculoskeletal services such as for bone, joint or muscle pain.

The report noted: "Although the absolute increase was not as high as for community paediatric or musculoskeletal services, the rapid change is worth noting, as it may relate to the recent surge in demand for GLP-1 medicines (weight-loss drugs) like Mounjaro and Ozempic for weight loss."

Nuffield Trust fellow and author of the briefing, Jessica Morris, said: "Children across the country are waiting far too long for the community care they desperately need. For the families affected it can feel like life is on hold while they're stuck waiting for support."