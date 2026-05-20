An ADHD diagnosis shouldn’t automatic entitlement to a Blue Badge, the Transport Secretary has insisted.

Speaking after it emerged that councils are reportedly handing out parking badges to drivers with hidden disabilities such as anxiety and ADHD at triple the rate they once were.

Heidi Alexander has since flagged that the misuse of parking permit "undermines" those with disabilities.

She added that Blue Badges provide a “vital lifeline” for the disabled.

It comes amid rising fears of over-diagnosis, with figures revealing that permits issued under the category have trebled in three years.

That figures is a jump from 18,000 in 2021 to 55,000 since rules were expanded last year.

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