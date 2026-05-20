ADHD diagnosis shouldn’t automatically equate to a Blue Badge, insists Transport Secretary
It comes after blue badges for hidden disabilities have reportedly tripled in some areas.
An ADHD diagnosis shouldn’t automatic entitlement to a Blue Badge, the Transport Secretary has insisted.
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Speaking after it emerged that councils are reportedly handing out parking badges to drivers with hidden disabilities such as anxiety and ADHD at triple the rate they once were.
Heidi Alexander has since flagged that the misuse of parking permit "undermines" those with disabilities.
She added that Blue Badges provide a “vital lifeline” for the disabled.
It comes amid rising fears of over-diagnosis, with figures revealing that permits issued under the category have trebled in three years.
That figures is a jump from 18,000 in 2021 to 55,000 since rules were expanded last year.
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The change was designed to help people with conditions such as dementia, Parkinson’s and arthritis - but recently concerns have been raised that other conditions including ADHD and anxiety are causing the surge in approvals.
Experts warn the scheme could be drifting from its original purpose, with the change in eligibility resulting in “abuse of a system designed for those with more profound, visible or life-altering mobility limitations”.
Videos circulating on social media show users openly coaching people on how to get a blue badge for ADHD or anxiety, with some encouraging parents of anxious or autistic children to apply.
Blue badges are designed to help people with serious mobility difficulties park near their destination, whether they are a driver or passenger.
Holders can also park on double yellow lines for up to three hours and may qualify for extra concessions, including exemptions from congestion charges and some tolls.
People can qualify if they have a severe disability that makes walking impossible or extremely difficult — including being unable to walk more than 50 metres — or if they have an eligible non-visible disability.