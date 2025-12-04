Health secretary Wes Streeting orders review into 'overdiagnosis' of neurodevelopmental disorders

By William Mata

Wes Streeting has ordered a review into the diagnosis of neurodevelopmental disorders, after reports that ADHD and autism are being labelled too freely.

Is ADHD being overdiagnosed? Wes Streeting has said he knows from “personal experience how devastating it can be for people who face poor mental health, have ADHD or autism and can’t get a diagnosis or the right support”. However, the health secretary is looking to cut lists with around 4.4 million working-age people now claiming sickness or incapacity benefit. That figure has risen by 1.2 million since 2019, while the number of 16 to 34-year-olds off work with long-term sickness because of a mental health condition is said to have grown rapidly in the same period. At the same time, NHS waiting lists are reportedly being driven up by ADHD diagnoses and fat jab prescriptions. Mr Streeting said: “We must look at this through a strictly clinical lens to get an evidence-based understanding of what we know, what we don’t know, and what these patterns tell us about our mental health system, autism and ADHD services. “That’s the only way we can ensure everyone gets timely access to accurate diagnosis and effective support.” Waiting lists are such in some services that adults aged 25 and over cannot currently be diagnosed by Coventry and Warwickshire integrated care board after it paused operations to focus on children, the Guardian has reported. It is the first time that a board has stopped the service, although other NHS trusts have made it possible for adults to only obtain a diagnosis at an accredited centre after a GP’s request. It means that in Coventry and Warwickshire, those seeking a diagnosis may face a lengthy wait or need to pay up to £1,500 to go private. Read also: ADHD is not over diagnosed - too often it goes under the radar The charity ADHD UK has put together a legal challenge. “It’s ridiculous,” charity chief executive Henry Shelford said. “We know one in 10 men and boys and one in four women and girls with ADHD will at some point try to take their own life, so we know there’s a danger.” The legal challenge has now been mounted. NHS England said: “ADHD services are under significant pressure from a huge rise in people coming forward, and we know that is resulting in unacceptably long waits for assessment and treatment – particularly for children and young people. “While local NHS teams are responsible for taking action to tackle excessive waits, the NHS has set up an ADHD taskforce to examine ways services for patients can be improved.” Read also: 'I'm not good enough': My undiagnosed ADHD made every day at work a battle

What is ADHD? Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a condition where one’s brain works a little differently to most people’s. “Symptoms of ADHD involve your ability to pay attention to things (being inattentive), having high energy levels (being hyperactive) and your ability to control your impulses (being impulsive),” states the NHS. Those with it might feel they have issues with organisation, focus, losing things, impulsivity, or being very talkative. Celebrities who have said they have ADHD include Sam Thompson, Sheridan Smith, Loyle Carner, and Slowthai. Donald Trump very likely has the condition, according to those who have worked with him. Attention deficit disorder is now considered an outdated term, although there is some distinction between what’s known as inattentive ADHD and impulsive ADHD - the latter is perhaps the more visible and obvious. Do I need to get an ADHD diagnosis? As a child, a diagnosis can potentially allow more aids or help at school as well as access to medication. A young learner could work with a special educational needs coordinator if they have ADHD. Perhaps, therefore, getting a diagnosis is often easier for a child and can be obtained via a coordinator or a GP. Even so, there can be a wait of several years.

