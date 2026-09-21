"We’re the first generation that probably collectively feels we had a better life than our children will have".

Speaking ahead of publication, Professor Peter Fonagy has insisted that “it’s harder to be young now”. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A major review into mental health “dismisses the idea of a snowflake generation,” the lead author has said.

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The Government-commissioned review into ADHD, autism and mental health is expected to be published imminently. Speaking ahead of publication, Professor Peter Fonagy has insisted that “it’s harder to be young now”. Prof Fonagy said that there has been a real rise in mental health problems among young people and said he will call for support to be improved. Read more: 21-year-old who was signed off work for life slams 'insane' ADHD sick note system Read more: Head teachers demand Government halts graded Ofsted inspections, as union warns they could pose 'risk to life'

He told the BBC that the NHS is “not fit for purpose” as too many young people are left on waiting lists for long periods for mental health support. His report will conclude that there has been an increase in mental health problems among children and young people, with around one in four 16 to 24-year-olds affected. “They are a generation that has real serious challenges that I would not wish to have had when I was their age. “Adults have let them down. We’re the first generation that probably collectively feels we had a better life than our children will have. “So, to the person who says it’s a snowflake generation, just try living 24 hours as a 16-year-old.”