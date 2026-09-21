Mental health review ‘dismisses notion of snowflake generation’, as author says its 'harder to be young now'
"We’re the first generation that probably collectively feels we had a better life than our children will have".
A major review into mental health “dismisses the idea of a snowflake generation,” the lead author has said.
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The Government-commissioned review into ADHD, autism and mental health is expected to be published imminently.
Speaking ahead of publication, Professor Peter Fonagy has insisted that “it’s harder to be young now”.
Prof Fonagy said that there has been a real rise in mental health problems among young people and said he will call for support to be improved.
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He told the BBC that the NHS is “not fit for purpose” as too many young people are left on waiting lists for long periods for mental health support.
His report will conclude that there has been an increase in mental health problems among children and young people, with around one in four 16 to 24-year-olds affected.
“They are a generation that has real serious challenges that I would not wish to have had when I was their age.
“Adults have let them down. We’re the first generation that probably collectively feels we had a better life than our children will have.
“So, to the person who says it’s a snowflake generation, just try living 24 hours as a 16-year-old.”
He added: “I’m in awe of the way they have adjusted to an environment that is far more difficult than I ever had to face.”
Prof Fonagy went on: “I want young people to hear that when they feel anxious, depressed or distressed, that it’s a real problem, but a problem we can do something about.
“When I needed help, I got it. I want everyone to have that chance.”
Prof Fonagy will highlight how loneliness among young people has increased over the last two decades, linking this to the rise of phone use and social media.
He said he wanted to speak out ahead of the review due to the debate around ADHD and autism.
It comes as a poll of GPs, conducted on more than 800 by the GP magazine Pulse, found that seven in 10 think ADHD is “overdiagnosed”.