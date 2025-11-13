Veterans have told of their anger after a man posing as an admiral turned up at a Remembrance Sunday event.

The man was accused of wearing bogus medals, and was said to have blagged his way into a wreath laying ceremony before saluting the war memorial.

Despite ‘behaving’ and laying his wreath ‘respectfully’, the man’s actions sparked anger and confusion among veterans.

He turned up at the ceremony before saluting the war memorial in Llandudno, North Wales.

He was wearing the medal of the Distinguished Service Order, normally won by infantry officers, as well as the Queen’s Voluntary Reserves Medal, exclusively for military reservists.

The Walter Mitty Hunters Club, an online group which exposes cases such as this, said records shows no one had ever won both.

Group members said: “This might be the highest ranking Walt attempt ever”.

When challenged by the parade marshal the man claimed to be representing the Lord Lieutenant of Clywd.

A Llandudno council spokesperson said: “We are aware that a gentleman turned up to our Remembrance Sunday event.

“We were not notified of his attendance in advance.

“He was approached by the parade marshal and said he was representing the Lord Lieutenant of Clwyd.

“He laid his wreath respectively and behaved before leaving.

“We understand military organisations are looking into this.

“We would not wish it to overshadow an excellent parade and remembrance service.”