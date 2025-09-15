Owen Cooper at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Adolescence star Owen Cooper has become the youngest male actor to win an Emmy, earning the award for his role in the British Netflix drama.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cooper, who had already made history as the youngest person ever nominated for supporting actor in a limited series, told the audience at the 77th Emmy Awards that he was "nothing" just three years ago. "Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn't expect to be even in the United States, never mind here," the English actor said in his acceptance speech. "But I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life." Read more: Brits abroad banned from Venice after taking dip in canal Read more: Strictly star Tom Skinner admits cheating on his wife weeks after their wedding

Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty showing off the awards they won for Adolescence. Picture: Getty

Hollywood stars arrived at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night for the ceremony, hosted by US comedian Nate Bargatze. "It says my name on the statue, but it really belongs to all of the people who worked on the show," Cooper said. Co-stars Erin Doherty won best supporting actress in a limited series, dedicating the award to her older sister and Stephen Graham picked up the award for lead actor in a limited series. "I'm just a mixed-race kid from a block of flats in a place called Kirkby," Graham told the audience. "So, for me to be here today in front of my peers and to be acknowledged by you is the utmost humbling thing I could ever imagine in my life, and it shows you that any dream is possible." Severance was nominated 27 times, while crime drama mini-series The Penguin had 24 nominations and Adolescence received 13. The British drama, which dominated Netflix's most-watched list earlier this year, centres on the story of a 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a classmate. Adolescence director Philip Barantini took home the Emmy for outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie, while writers Jack Thorne and lead actor Graham won for outstanding writing in the same category.

Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, Erin Doherty, Christine Tremarco, Jack Thorne, Philip Barantini, Jeremy Kleiner, and cast and crew of Adolescence. Picture: Getty