The building where Adolf Hitler was born in Austria has been re-opened as a police state in a bit to deter Neo-Nazis from treating it as a pilgrimage site.

The new police station is located in the town of Braunau am Inn, near the German border, and was officially opened on Wednesday.

The building, parts of which date to the 17th century, briefly housed the Hitler family after his birth in 1889.

It later served as an inn, brewery and residential property before being used as a care home for people with disabilities until 2011.

After years of debate about what to do with the large, traditional terraced house, the Austrian government bought it in 2017 and announced two years later it would be remodelled and turned into a police station.

The project, which cost about €20million, ended years of discussion over how to reckon with one of the country’s most contentious historical landmarks.

Many had called for the property to be demolished, turned into a museum or repurposed for public use.