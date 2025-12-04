TV presenter Adrian Chiles diagnosed with skin cancer
The 58-year-old went to the doctors regarding a concerning patch of skin on his shoulder
TV presenter Adrian Chiles has revealed he has been diagnosed with skin cancer following an operation.
The 58-year-old went to the doctors regarding a concerning patch of skin on his shoulder and was initially told not to be worried.
But when he returned two weeks later, a doctor told him it was likely cancerous.
"This obviously raised the question, if it is cancer, then what do we do? “Then,” he said, “we have to have a conversation.
”Honestly, I don’t think there’s a way of hearing this without it sounding ominous,” Chiles wrote in the Guardian
The former football pundit said he was left in limbo as he waited weeks for the biopsy results.
He received two text notifications from the NHS about appointments 23 days after the operation, but neither mentioned the results.
He said he had issues getting in contact with anyone who could help after phoning automated numbers.
Eventually, he was told he would finally get his results on December 18.
Venting his frustration at the automatic calls, he wrote: “By now I wanted to flush my phone down the toilet. This crap masquerades as communication, but communication is either two-way or it's nothing."
After requesting a call back from a nurse, he was finally able to get the results.
"This, more than anything, is what matters to me. I don’t care about the shabbiness of hospitals, confusion over appointment times and places, or even the poor communication skills of some doctors. I just want to know there’s a number to call, which will get me someone relevant to talk," Chiles wrote.
He found out he had squamous cell carcinoma, a common type of skin cancer.
Chiles reassured fans the cancer won’t spread and insisted it’s “not serious” but needs “keeping an eye on”.
Exposing your skin to the sun's UV rays is the leading risk factor in skin cancer.