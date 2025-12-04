TV presenter Adrian Chiles has revealed he has been diagnosed with skin cancer following an operation.

The 58-year-old went to the doctors regarding a concerning patch of skin on his shoulder and was initially told not to be worried.

But when he returned two weeks later, a doctor told him it was likely cancerous.

"This obviously raised the question, if it is cancer, then what do we do? “Then,” he said, “we have to have a conversation.

”Honestly, I don’t think there’s a way of hearing this without it sounding ominous,” Chiles wrote in the Guardian

The former football pundit said he was left in limbo as he waited weeks for the biopsy results.

He received two text notifications from the NHS about appointments 23 days after the operation, but neither mentioned the results.

