There are now 14.3 million adults in England classed as obese or severely obese.

7.2 million more adults now living with obesity despite 14 government strategies. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Eales

An extra 7.2 million adults in England are now obese compared to 30 years ago, according to new analysis shared exclusively with LBC, which warns successive governments have failed to tackle the country's growing "obesity timebomb".

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The report, published by The King's Fund, says obesity rates have continued to climb despite 14 national strategies being introduced since 1992, leaving millions more people at greater risk of serious illness. Dave Buck, Senior Fellow for Public Health at The King's Fund, said: "For more than three decades successive governments of all stripes have talked the talk on obesity but have not sufficiently walked the walk. "After 14 national strategies, millions more people are living with obesity than would have been the case if governments had taken more effective action, with real consequences for people's health, family life, work and the NHS." There are now 14.3 million adults in England classed as obese or severely obese. Read more: More than 200 deaths with suspected weight-loss jabs links reported to regulator Read more: Mounjaro could slash heart attack risks for diabetes patients, study suggests

The proportion of adults living with obesity or severe obesity has doubled . Picture: Alamy

The analysis compared obesity rates in 2024, the latest year for which full data is available, with those recorded in 1993, the year after the first national obesity strategy was published. It found the proportion of adults living with obesity or severe obesity has doubled over that period, rising from 15% to 30%. Based on England's current population, that equates to 7.2 million additional adults living with obesity. The report also highlights a sharp rise among younger adults. In 1993, just 6% of 16 to 24-year-olds were classed as obese or severely obese. By 2024, that figure had tripled to 18%. The findings come as ministers look to expand access to a new generation of weight-loss drugs, known as GLP-1 medicines, through the NHS. Millions of people have already paid privately for the drugs, which have been shown to help patients lose significant amounts of weight. But The King's Fund warned the medications should not be viewed as a "silver bullet", arguing they must form part of a much broader strategy to tackle the root causes of obesity rather than replace long-term prevention.