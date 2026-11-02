Adventurer Karl Bushby has been mobbed by well-wishers as he arrived in his home town of Hull on the last day of his 28-year walk from South America.

Mr Bushby, now 57, told crowds in the city centre: “There has never been a welcome home quite like this.”

The former paratrooper set off from the southern end of Chile in 1998, when he was 28, vowing to walk all the way home without using any form of motorised transport.

On Monday, he made the penultimate stop of his epic journey in the centre of Hull, where he was greeted by hundreds of well-wishers outside the City Hall.

He was mobbed and cheered as he walked into Queen Victoria Square wheeling his cart, before telling the crowd: “There has never been a welcome home quite like this, I’m sure.

“This is absolute madness. After 28 years, you couldn’t ask for more than this.

“This is the last, last few steps.”