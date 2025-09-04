These are the adverts the Home Office are pushing to migrants in France - warning they could be deported. Picture: LBC, Getty

By Natasha Clark

These are the adverts the Home Office is pushing to migrants in France - warning they could be deported.

LBC has seen the digital posters and videos being pumped out to people in a bid to stop them making the dangerous Channel crossing. They feature warnings both in English and French, saying they risk being sent back under the new 'one in, one out' deal signed earlier this summer. Adverts are being pumped out on social media sites like TikTok, which small boat smugglers use to lure in clients, alongside real-life posters.

And they’ll be slapped on big billboards too in the coming weeks. The first adverts went online earlier this week, and are expected to reach thousands of people most at risk of making the perilous journey. The adverts, seen exclusively by LBC, feature bright yellow text warning attempted crossers: “There is a new UK-France treaty. “If you arrive in the UK by small boat illegally, you now risk being deported and will not be eligible to re-enter the UK nor remain in France without the legal right to do so."

The advert being shown to migrants in France. Picture: LBC