“Highly dangerous” travel adaptors have been found for sale to UK consumers on major online marketplaces, a charity has warned.

All 14 devices bought by Electrical Safety First from Ali Express, eBay, Amazon Marketplace and TikTok Shop failed basic safety tests, with the worst offenders posing a risk of serious electric shock or even electrocution.

The charity warned that information available on the listings suggested more than 10,000 of the unsafe adaptors may have already been sold to UK shoppers.

In six of eight universal travel adaptors tested, more than one set of plug pins could be exposed and live at the same time while the adaptor was plugged in.

This means users could come into contact with up to 240 volts of electricity, posing a serious risk of electric shock.

In the most serious circumstances, such as if someone were to touch the pins with wet hands, the consequences could be fatal, the charity warned.

The plug pins on all eight universal travel adaptors also failed to meet the dimensional and mechanical strength requirements, meaning that they could break off inside a socket.

If a user instinctively tried to remove the broken pin, they could be exposed to a serious risk of electric shock.

Six basic travel adaptors failed a variety of safety tests including: some missing safety shutters, which protect users from touching live internal parts; missing fuses, increasing the risk of fire; oversized plug pin holes, making it easier to come into contact with live electrical parts; and devices that accepted three-pin plugs without providing an earth connection, removing an important layer of protection against electric shock.

Four universal and two basic travel adaptors underwent further testing in an external specialist laboratory to assess the fire resistance and flammability of the plastic materials used in the product.

All six samples failed this test.

Giuseppe Capanna, product safety engineer at Electrical Safety First, said: “Shopping for your holiday getaway should be an enjoyable experience, not one that puts you at serious risk.

“Shoppers in the UK shouldn’t have to question whether the products they buy might put them at risk, yet our investigation shows that dangerous electrical goods are still finding their way into people’s homes through online marketplaces.

“What looks like a bargain could come at a much higher cost. We urge Brits heading abroad this summer to think before they buy and only purchase travel adaptors from reputable retailers they know and trust, so they can travel with confidence and avoid taking a potentially dangerous device away with them.”

A spokeswoman for AliExpress said: “We have removed the three travel adapter listings identified by Electrical Safety First and are contacting affected customers to initiate a recall through our established channels.

“We have also launched a wider review of universal travel adapter listings where all plug pins are shown extended at the same time. Any listing with this unsafe characteristic will be restricted from sale until the seller takes corrective action.”

A spokeswoman for eBay said: “We have removed the listings identified by Electrical Safety First and we’re carrying out wider checks to find and remove any similar listings.”

An Amazon spokesman said: “The products identified have been removed from sale.”

TikTok also removed the listings.

Andrew McConnell, spokesman for the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “The findings by Electrical Safety First are a useful reminder that travellers should take care when buying electrical products and accessories for use on holiday.

“Whether it’s a travel adaptor, power bank or vape, using trusted products and following guidance can help reduce safety risks.”