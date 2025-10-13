Sir Richard Branson has said the new boss of Virgin Atlantic will “shake up the status quo”.

The airline announced that Shai Weiss will be replaced by Corneel Koster as chief executive on January 1 after seven years in the role.

Mr Koster rejoined the carrier in 2019 and has been its chief customer and operating officer since 2020.

He has three decades of experience in the aviation sector, including roles at other airlines such as Delta Air Lines, Aeromexico and KLM.

Billionaire entrepreneur Sir Richard’s Virgin Group owns 51% of Virgin Atlantic, with the remaining 49% owned by Delta Air Lines.

He said: “Shai has done an outstanding job over the past seven years.

“I’m grateful for his vision, passion and commitment to creating brilliant experiences that have made the airline stronger and raised the bar across the industry.

“I’m delighted to welcome Corneel as CEO.

“He embodies the Virgin spirit – bold, curious and ready to shake up the status quo.”

Mr Koster said: “I’ve long held a very special place in my heart for Virgin Atlantic, so it’s an incredible privilege to take up the role of CEO.

“We’ve always done everything in our power to give our customers and our people the best experience in the skies, delivered with a smile and the special challenger spirit that Richard instilled in us from day one.

“I’m determined we carry that spirit forward.”

Mr Weiss said: “I leave Virgin Atlantic full of pride, knowing I have played a part in its bright red history.

“Together, we’ve transformed through the pandemic and emerged faster, better and stronger than ever.

“We are now well on our way to achieving our mission of becoming the most loved travel company, having laid the foundations for a world of exciting opportunities as a premium flag carrier.”