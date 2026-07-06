Pubs reaped the dividend of England’s dramatic overnight World Cup victory over Mexico with sales increasing by 67% as fans found the perfect tonic for their nerves before then celebrating the team’s progress to the quarter-finals, figures from Heineken UK suggest.

Food sales rose 81%, cider by 127% and lager by 76% in Heineken UK’s managed operator pubs as Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane once again combined to earn England a memorable 3-2 win at the Azteca Stadium, Mexico City.

Around two thirds of the 2,400 pubs Heineken UK manages are estimated to have stayed open for the round-of-16 clash, which kicked off at 2am GMT, and they were rewarded with a dramatic increase in business.

The busiest trading period came at 2am when the match kicked off, an hour late owing to severe weather, with a 4,782% year-on-year increase in total sales.

England’s Harry Kane (third right), Jude Bellingham (centre left) and team-mates celebrate after the Fifa World Cup Round-of-16 match at Mexico City Stadium, Mexico (Nick Potts/PA)

Lawson Mountstevens, managing director of Heineken UK’s Star Pubs said: “This is a brilliant reminder of why pubs matter.

“Even with a 2am kick-off, fans still turned out to watch the match together, creating an atmosphere you simply cannot recreate at home.

“For pubs, it was a welcome and meaningful boost, not just at the bar, but across food too, and it shows the powerful role pubs continue to play in bringing communities together for big national moments.”

The hospitality sector as a whole received a significant boost from the early hours kick off, with footfall on high streets across the entire UK increasing by nearly 150% between midnight and 6am compared with the same period last year, according to MRI Software.

Regional cities were the biggest beneficiaries, with a footfall increase of 188.3% representing a near tripling of footfall towards pubs, bars and other local values compared with last year.

Fans celebrate Jude Bellingham’s first goal (Ben Birchall/PA)

Footfall in market towns increased by 175.5% and in historic towns by 159.9%, while Greater London saw footfall increase by 114.2% compared with the same period last year.

MRI Software Retail Analyst Jenni Matthews said: “Market towns (+175.5%) and historic towns (+159.9%) were the star players, suggesting supporters opted to stay local and soak up the atmosphere in nearby pubs, bars and community venues.

“For the hospitality sector, this is exactly the kind of result they’ll have been hoping for.

“At a time when consumers remain selective about where they spend, the World Cup is proving to be a powerful footfall driver, creating a welcome boost for the night-time, and local economy.

“As England prepares for its next game, we expect these uplifts to gather momentum, especially as they enter the quarter finals.”

England head coach Thomas Tuchel steered his team to victory (Nick Potts/PA)

As a result of the significant uplift in pub sales and late-night footfall, the AA warned fans of the effects of driving after a night of disturbed sleep.

Tony Rich, AA road safety spokesperson, said: “Workload has been steady for the AA this Monday morning, but after a late night watching England, drivers shouldn’t underestimate the effects of fatigue.

“If you’re feeling tired, think twice before driving.

“A few extra hours’ sleep is far better than risking a collision.”