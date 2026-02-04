A trade union has criticised energy company Drax over plans to cut more than 350 jobs, saying it has “betrayed” its workforce and wider communities.

Drax Group said on Tuesday that it was consulting over restructuring in the UK and North America that could result in the reduction of its workforce.

It said the plans were “in no way a reflection of the professionalism” of its staff and were necessary to secure the long-term success of the business and support the transition to renewable energy.

The GMB union, which says it has more than 500,000 members in various sectors across Britain, hit back at the reasoning for the proposals.

Senior organiser Deanne Ferguson said: “You can’t build a low-carbon future by making skilled energy workers redundant.

“Drax has had huge public subsidies – yet has betrayed the workforce and the communities that have supported it.

“A just transition means secure jobs, proper planning and workers at the heart of change.

“Ministers need to step in and make sure the reality matches their rhetoric.”

Drax, which is based in North Yorkshire, said in December that its financial performance had been strong and it was expecting its full-year earnings to be at the higher end of forecasts.

It also unveiled plans to develop a data centre at its Yorkshire power station which could be running as soon as 2027.

The company employed around 3,250 employees worldwide at the end of 2024.