Household energy bills are forecast to rise by 10% from July following sharp increases in wholesale gas prices driven by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, experts have warned.

Analysts Cornwall Insight said forecasts for Ofgem’s price cap for July to September had surged to £1,801 a year for a typical dual fuel household – an increase of £160 or 10% on April’s cap announced last week.

Cornwall said the rise was a “cause for concern” and warned any increase would also feed through to electricity prices.

However, it said the final price cap figure would be based on average wholesale prices over a three-month period, meaning that it would depend on how long gas prices stayed elevated and how long the period of volatility continued.

Wholesale markets have climbed amid heightened regional tensions in the Middle East.

Following US and Israeli missile strikes on Iran, retaliatory attacks from Iran damaged oil and gas infrastructure across key Gulf states.

QatarEnergy has been forced to pause production of liquified natural gas (LNG) at several sites hit during Iran’s response.

Iran has also warned ships not to use the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for about 20% of global oil and gas, adding further pressure to global energy markets.

Although Europe and the UK do not rely heavily on Qatari LNG, reduced supply will affect major Asian importers such as Japan, South Korea and Pakistan, meaning competition in the global market is expected to intensify, pushing prices up.

Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, said: “Looking at the April cap, the role of wholesale prices as a determinant of bills had eased given the impacts of policy costs and network costs.

“However, this latest forecast puts the role of wholesale markets firmly back in the spotlight and illustrates how exposed UK households remain to international market movements.

“While the rise is eye-catching, any immediate concern should be tempered. We are still early in the assessment period for the July cap, and what happens in the energy markets over the next three months will be the key factor, rather than this spike alone.

“Events like this reinforce the case for greater home-grown renewable generation. Reducing the UK’s reliance on volatile global gas markets is the most durable way to protect households from future price shocks.”

Speaking to the Energy Security and Net Zero Committee on Wednesday, Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley told MPs: “Clearly, as we saw in the Russia Ukraine conflict, our gas supply cannot be separated from global events.

The quarterly energy price cap will fall by 6.6% from 1 April 2026. This will be a decrease of around £10 per month for the average household. This is a cap on energy unit price plus standing charge, not a cap on total bills. More ⬇️ https://t.co/ZzFRdpR2Qa pic.twitter.com/RWUZR1oYEh — Ofgem (@ofgem) February 25, 2026

“It’s important to make clear that our energy supplies remain secure.

“Britain continues to benefit from a diverse gas supply which provides the market with the flexibility it needs in times of disruption.

“In the short term until the end of June, customers will be on fixed tariffs or protected by the price cap.”

He added: “Although we remain at the early stages of this conflict, if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for a prolonged period of time it is likely this will create significant upward pressure on prices that customers will pay for their gas and electricity.

“For example, in electricity, gas still sets the price for the majority of the time.

“Now I know already there is a great deal of speculation about the scale and extent of those price changes. But genuinely it is too early to tell.

“In my experience, gas traders find it extremely difficult to calibrate the sorts of risks we are facing, and therefore market projections are not a reliable guide to the future.”

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “If these forecasts prove correct, the increase would wipe out the modest savings delivered by the budget and pile even more pressure onto families already struggling with high bills and record levels of energy debt.

“The price cap may smooth out sudden spikes, but as long as the system remains tied to volatile global gas markets, households will continue to feel the impact of every international shock.”