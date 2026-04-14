Around 200 jobs are at risk at Morrisons as part of a fresh restructuring at the supermarket group’s head office.

The Bradford-based retail firm told staff on Monday afternoon that it was launching a consultation over job cuts as it also plans to step up its use of AI across its operations.

The cuts will be spread across roles at its Hilmore House headquarters, impacting less than 10% of jobs at the site.

Last year, the company started a long-term programme to overhaul its central business operations.

Morrisons is the UK’s fifth largest supermarket group (David Parry Media Assignments/PA)

Morrisons said it will concentrate on its core activities, streamline processes and structures, and automate a number of manual tasks as part of this.

The company will also “capitalise on the potential of data and AI to improve performance”, the retailer added.

It comes around a month after it said up to 100 office staff were at risk as part of a plan to merge two divisions which source products for its convenience stores and supermarkets.

Last month, Morrisons revealed further sales growth as it continues to drive a turnaround under boss Rami Baitieh.

The retailer said it was “tough for customers right now”, and committed to further investment in pricing to support shoppers.

A Morrisons spokesman said: “As we evolve and adapt, we are proposing to make some changes to a number of areas within our central structure.

“This will involve making some tough but necessary decisions which will impact on colleagues in our head office, where we are proposing to place a number of roles at risk of redundancy.

“We understand this will be difficult news for these colleagues and will be offering them our full support, including helping them to find alternative roles elsewhere in the business wherever we can.

“A consultation process with colleagues has now commenced.”