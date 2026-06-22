Santander UK has launched a new regular saver account paying 8% interest.

The account has a rate of 8.00% AER (annual equivalent rate), which includes a 5.00% variable bonus for the first 12 months.

The bank said it is available to all Santander current account customers, including its fee-free Everyday current account customers.

Customers can save up to £200 per month in the account, which is available from Tuesday.

After 12 months, the interest reduces to a variable rate of 3.00%.

Santander said customers can make withdrawals when they wish, without penalties.

Some savers with a big lump sum of more than £200 to put away may consider searching for a deal that may have a lower rate but allows bigger initial deposits.

New customers to Santander can also potentially benefit from the bank’s £180 current account switching offer, if they move over to the bank, subject to terms and conditions.

The minimum balance for the regular saver is £1, and Santander said the account is limited to one account per customer.