People celebrating Halloween are set to spend more on costumes, decoration and food and drink than they did last year, a survey indicates.

The average spend on spooky costumes is estimated at around £31 this year, up from £19 last year, according to discounts website MyVoucherCodes.

People also expect to spend around £44 on food and drink on average to celebrate on October 31, compared with just under £25 last year.

The average spend on decorations this year is estimated at £29, up from around £18 last year.

More than half (55%) of people surveyed plan to celebrate Halloween this year, compared with 48% when a similar survey was carried out in 2024.

The research also found that 58% of people surveyed welcome trick or treaters, while 38% said they do not answer the door when they visit.

The latest survey, among 2,000 people across the UK was carried out by OnePoll in September.

Sarah-Jane Outten, a money-saving expert at MyVoucherCodes, said: “It’s fascinating to see such a significant jump in Halloween spending this year.

“It shows that people are really embracing the season, whether through bigger parties, elaborate costumes, or themed decorations. But with rising costs across the board, it’s more important than ever to spend smart and look for savings wherever possible.”

Here are some suggestions from Ms Outten for keeping Halloween costs down:

1. Try making your own decorations and costumes.

2. Plan ahead and buy non-perishable items in bulk or when they are on offer.

3. Reuse and recycle last year’s costumes or decorations with a fresh twist.

4. Team up with friends or neighbours for shared celebrations to split costs on food, drink and entertainment.