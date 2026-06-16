Ministers have said they are not convinced a £10 billion rescue deal for Thames Water is “good enough” for consumers or the environment.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds has written to regulator Ofwat to say that the rescue bid does not sufficiently protect consumers’ interests and would lead to reduced performance standards and delays to vital infrastructure improvements.

Ofwat is said to have been close to accepting the offer from bidding consortium London & Valley Water, which has proposed injecting £10 billion into debt-laden Thames Water in return for any new fines over sewage leaks being waived for four years.

The consortium said it was confident in its plan and insisted that “all other routes offer significantly worse outcomes for customers and the environment”.

But the misgivings over the deal leave Thames Water facing the prospect of temporary nationalisation and creates more uncertainty for the troubled utility in the face of potential upheaval at Number 10.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said she had written to the regulator to outline her ‘early views’ (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

It comes as Andy Burnham – the mayor of Greater Manchester – is hoping to win the Makerfield by-election on Thursday, which would pave the way for him to launch a leadership challenge against Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Burnham recently signalled he wants to bring in a 10-year plan to renationalise the water industry, saying reform is needed to put the public interest first.

Thames Water – Britain’s biggest water supplier with 16 million customers – is hoping to secure the deal to stave off temporary nationalisation after being left close to collapse by nearly £20 billion of debt.

It has also faced a series of hefty fines for its poor environmental performance in recent years.

A rescue bid by creditors is seen as the final realistic option on the table to avoid being placed into the Government’s so-called special administration regime after a previous rescue deal with US private equity giant KKR collapsed in May last year.

Administrators have already been lined up to step in if needed.

But the Government has repeatedly said it prefers a “market solution” over temporary nationalisation.

On Tuesday, Ms Reynolds said: “Thames Water customers have been let down for far too long, with 15 years of underperformance, increasing serious pollution, and customers left to pick up the bill.

“I have written to Ofwat to outline my early views that I am not convinced the current proposal is good enough for consumers or the environment.

“We stand by for any outcome.”

Potential Labour leadership challenger Andy Burnham has signalled he wants to bring in a 10-year plan to renationalise the water industry (Peter Byrne/PA)

A spokesman for London & Valley Water said it had “worked hard for over 18 months alongside Ofwat, Defra and Treasury officials” to develop the plans and that it does “not recognise how our solution… has been characterised in this preliminary feedback”.

“We are confident that our plan is by far the fastest route to improve outcomes for customers and the environment, without any Government funding or any cost to taxpayers,” the spokesman said.

“All other routes offer significantly worse outcomes for customers and the environment.

“Our proposals do not anticipate any increase in customer bills beyond those set out by Ofwat.

“The proposals also provide significant transparency and customer protections through a commitment not to take dividends before a stock market listing and to share upside from the turnaround with customers.

“Creating further delay and transferring risk to the taxpayer with special administration is not the right answer.

“It will only delay the process of fixing Thames Water, require billions of pounds of Government financial support, increase uncertainty for employees, put pensions at risk, destabilise the supply chain, and make it harder to deliver improvements for customers and the environment.”

Officials at the Environment Department (Defra) said Ms Reynold’s views did not predetermine any future decision Ofwat – which is set to be abolished and replaced by a new regulator as part of water sector reforms – may choose to make and did not constitute a “direction” from the Government.

And they reassured customers there would be no disruption to water supplies because of the financial position of Thames Water.

It had been expected that the Government would give its backing to the Thames Water takeover this summer, with the utility fast running out of cash and said to be facing collapse within months if a deal is not forthcoming.

London & Valley Water’s proposed deal would see it inject £3.35 billion of new equity into Thames Water and up to £6.55 billion in new debt.

But it is said that Thames Water would also have to pay nearly £750 million to its creditors, lawyers and advisers as part of the restructuring.

The supplier would reportedly be on the hook for £160 million in fees, plus £285 million in accrued interest owed to creditors, which include institutional investors such as US hedge funds Elliott Management and Silverpoint Capital.

Thames Water, along with other water companies, face an ongoing backlash from campaigners and the public over rising bills, executive bonuses, poor customer service, supply outages and pollution of rivers, lakes and seas, with ever more vocal calls for outright renationalisation of the sector.

Cliff Roney of the GMB union, which represents workers in the water industry, said: “It was clear from the outset that this deal would do nothing for consumers or the environment, and it’s a relief to see that government recognise that.

“As the Government forges ahead with bringing rail companies back under public control, we urgently need them to do the same for the water companies.

“Temporary nationalisation is not enough to end uncertainty for water workers and it won’t fix the deep-seated problems with Thames Water.

“Renationalisation is the only way to end this farce and protect consumers, water workers, and our precious waterways.”