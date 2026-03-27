The attack prompted widespread protests in Nuneaton last year

By Henry Moore

An asylum seeker who abducted and raped a 12-year-old in an attack which sparked protests in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, has been jailed.

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Afghan national Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, whose victim said he laughed while attacking her last summer, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars after he was found guilty of rape and two counts of sexual assault. Jurors at Warwick Crown Court also convicted him of child abduction and taking an indecent video of the girl during the ordeal near a residential cul-de-sac. The 23-year-old, whose attacks triggered large-scale protests in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, also admitted a second count of rape before his trial began. Read more: Pensioner, 75, who raped a woman at knifepoint more than 40 years ago jailed in cold case breakthrough Read more: Epping council loses bid to bring appeal over hotel use for asylum seekers

A handful of anti-migration protesters gathered outside the court as the rapist was jailed. Passing sentence at Warwick Crown Court on Friday, Judge Kristina Montgomery KC said the victim continues to suffer trauma responses and medical issues associated with Mulakhil’s offending. She said: “Your victim was particularly vulnerable due to her personal circumstances and she has suffered significant and ongoing psychological harm.” She added: “Shortly after 6pm, your victim and you met. There was an exchange between you, and you were captured on CCTV in each other’s company for a second time just after 8pm. “Footage from a security camera caught an exchange between you in which you asked your victim to tell you her age. “She said she was 19, which was an obvious lie.

Protesters hold anti-immigration banners outside Warwick Crown Court in Leamington Spa where asylum seeker Ahmad Mulakhil, who abducted, raped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton, has been jailed for 15 years. Picture: Alamy

“Your reaction was incredulous and the jury’s verdict leaves no doubt that you knew she was aged under 16.” The judge said the defendant “targeted” the victim, who was left distressed after the attack. She said: “(After the attack), you left the area together but when you parted company, she was left alone in a park in the darkness for some. “She was distressed, she was hypervigilant. Looking over her shoulder and into the woodland to see whether you were still in the area. “She gave an immediate account of your sexual assault upon her. She was thereafter subjected to a medical examination and questioning by the police and latterly as you contested her allegations, cross examination in the court.”

Anti-migrant protests erupted in Nuneaton last year. Picture: Alamy