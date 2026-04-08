An asylum seeker who smiled and stuck his tongue out to his friend while he was allegedly raping a woman on Brighton beach has denied “celebrating her humiliation”. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

An asylum seeker who smiled and stuck his tongue out to his friend while he was allegedly raping a woman on Brighton beach has denied “celebrating her humiliation”.

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Ibrahim Alshafe, 25, is on trial alongside co-defendants Karin Al-Danasurt, 20, and Abdulla Ahmadi, 26, for allegedly targeting the woman in a “cynical, predatory and callous” attack in the early hours of October 4 last year. Alshafe and Ahmadi are accused of repeatedly raping the woman on the beach of the East Sussex city, while Al-Danasurt filmed the incident. Giving evidence at Hove Crown Court on Wednesday, Alshafe said he believed the woman wanted to have sex with him, adding: “I swear I didn’t rape her.” The Egyptian national previously told the trial the woman had approached him and Ahmadi, kissing them and touching them so their understanding was she wanted to have sex. Read More: Afghan migrant who carried out 'horrific' bottle attack on 14-year-old girl and her mother allowed to stay in UK Read More: Afghan asylum seeker who abducted and repeatedly raped girl, 12, jailed for 15 years

In a video shown to jurors at Hove Crown Court, Alshafe is seen smiling with his tongue out and making a hand gesture towards his friend Al-Danasurt who was filming. But he said he did not know he was being filmed, and instead was reacting to his friend making a hand gesture at him first. Put to him in cross-examination by prosecutor Hanna Llewellyn-Waters KC that he was celebrating her humiliation, he replied: “This is not celebration, this a reaction to a gesture that was made to me.” Speaking through an Arabic interpreter, he also told jurors: “I was happy, she was happy.” Alshafe was also asked about a final third recording that has been shown in court of him slapping the woman in the face. He said: “I wasn’t hitting her to punish her or torture her, I was playing with her.” Jurors have been told the woman had been separated from her friends while on a girls’ night out, and prosecutors said the three defendants approached her when she was “staggering in the street” alone. The court has heard that footage shows the woman falling down twice. Asked if she was unconscious at any time, Alshafe answered no, and when asked if she was asleep at any time, he replied: “No, she was enjoying what we were doing.” He said in the walk from the beach before and after the incident they were kissing each other.