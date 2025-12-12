Two Afghan rapists were reportedly allowed to walk the streets for a month despite admitting the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Jan Jahanzeb and Israr Niazal, both 17, targeted the girl in the horrific attack in a park in Leamington Spa on May 10.

She managed to film parts of the brutal attack and could be heard crying “you’re going to rape me” as she was led away.

They were arrested days after the attack in both admitted raping her in court in October.

However the pair were not placed in youth detention for weeks, according to the Daily Mail. They were separately remanded into the care of social services with orders to stay at their accommodation between the hours of 7pm and 7am, the newspaper reports.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said: “It is shocking that these dangerous Afghan criminals – who brutally raped a 15-year-old girl – were allowed to roam free for a month.

“Women and girls are not safe under this Labour government. The system is simply not working.”

The victim recorded the attack but lawyers have kept the footage sealed because they say it is so harrowing it could trigger a riot if released.

Her attackers both admitted a single charge of rape of a child under 16 when they appeared before magistrates in Coventry in October.

The rapists were sentenced on Monday. Jahanzeb was locked up for ten years and eight months. Niazal was handed nine years and ten months.