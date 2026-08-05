Tribute flooded in for Elisabeth-Jane Ross, 38, whose remains were found in a suitcase in Athens

A car carrying Sharif Ahmadzai arrives at the Athens Court House complex in Kypseli, Athens, where he is appearing accused of killing 38-year-old Elisabeth-Jane Ross and disposing of her body in a suitcase. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

An Afghan boxer arrested over the murder of a Scottish woman found in a suitcase in Athens has appeared in a Greek court.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Elisabeth-Jane Ross, 38, also known as Lisa, was found dead by a homeless man in a derelict building in the Kypseli area of the city on July 18. Greek police launched an investigation along with UK and US authorities and announced that a 26-year-old man had been arrested. He was later revealed to be Sharif Ahmadzai, who arrived at court for a hearing on Wednesday morning in an unmarked grey Hyundai i30 car, alongside a number of police officers.

Sharif Ahmadzai being put into a car outside the Athens Court House complex. Picture: PA

Sharif Ahmadzai has been arrested in connection with Ms Ross' death. Picture: Social media

The court is located on the city's Evelpidon Street, just a few minutes' walk from where the charity worker’s body was found. He faces a murder charge as well as allegations that he stole more than 10,000 euro from the victim’s bank accounts using her bank cards, police said. He is expected to appear again for a further hearing on Thursday The suspect left Afghanistan after being orphaned as a teenager, and was pictured earlier this week. The authorities have not publicly confirmed his identity. A tribute from the parish’s senior pastors, Andrew and Sue Owen, read: "Lisa will always be remembered for her unstoppable passion to help those who were less fortunate than herself.

Tributes have been paid to Elisabeth-Jane Ross, 38. Picture: Handout

"This passion and deep sense of calling sometimes took her to challenging places.“Lisa was determined not to leave this world the same way she found it." They said their thoughts and prayers were with Ms Ross’s family, who had lost a beautiful daughter and sister.Ms Ross had also been a member of City on a Hill church, in Edinburgh, for 20 years. Peter Anderson, a pastor, previously said she was a “precious” member of the congregation. It comes as CCTV has emerged of a suspect appearing to walk down the street with a suitcase near where Ms Ross' body was found. The video, released by Greek outlets, shows a man wheeling a suitcase while wearing a backpack.

The abandoned building where the body was found. Picture: Reuters