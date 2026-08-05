Tribute flooded in for Elisabeth-Jane Ross, 38, whose remains were found in a suitcase in Athens

By Alex Storey

An Afghan boxer arrested over the murder of a Scottish woman found in a suitcase in Athens is due in court today.

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Sharif Ahmadzai has been arrested in connection with Ms Ross' death. Picture: Social media

The suspect left Afghanistan after being orphaned as a teenager, and was pictured earlier this week. The authorities have not publicly confirmed his identity. A tribute from the parish’s senior pastors, Andrew and Sue Owen, read: "Lisa will always be remembered for her unstoppable passion to help those who were less fortunate than herself. "This passion and deep sense of calling sometimes took her to challenging places.“Lisa was determined not to leave this world the same way she found it." They said their thoughts and prayers were with Ms Ross’s family, who had lost a beautiful daughter and sister.Ms Ross had also been a member of City on a Hill church, in Edinburgh, for 20 years. Peter Anderson, a pastor, previously said she was a “precious” member of the congregation. "It’s been a really tough week for our church,” Mr Anderson said in a video posted on the City on a Hill’s Facebook page."

Tributes have been paid to Elisabeth-Jane Ross, 38. Picture: Handout

It comes as CCTV has emerged of a suspect appearing to walk down the street with a suitcase near where Ms Ross' body was found. The video, released by Greek outlets, shows a man wheeling a suitcase while wearing a backpack. Ahmadzai's website says that his father was a military commander in Kabul and was shot dead by the Taliban when he was just four. His brother was kidnapped by the Taliban five years later and the rest of his family was killed in a suicide car bomb when he was 15. Ms Ross is believed to have died between five and seven days before she was found, though someone was reportedly using her mobile phone to send messages purporting to be from Ms Ross.

The abandoned building where the body was found. Picture: Reuters