Hundreds of former members of the Afghan special forces have been given a path to resettlement in the UK after a Government review of previously rejected cases.

On Thursday, ministers announced 884 decisions, affecting ex-soldiers from two elite units known as the “Triples”, have been overturned.

They will now be eligible to stay in Britain under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (Arap), subject to visa checks.

The scheme was set up in April 2021 to help people who feared their lives were at risk because they had worked with UK armed forces before the Taliban takeover later that year.

But, in February 2024, the then-Tory administration conceded some Arap decisions were “not robust” and promised to re-examine some 2,000 cases including troops who served in Triples units CF333 and ATF444.

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