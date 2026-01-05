An Afghan man who entered the UK illegally is facing time behind bars after pleading guilty to sexual offences against three women.

Sohail Amiri, 30, was charged with sexual assault against two women on September 23 and November 25, as well as the attempted sexual assault of a third victim on September 23.

He had been staying at the Highfield House Hotel in Southampton whilst committing these offences, which has been at the centre of several anti-immigration protests.

Amiri, of Highfield Lane, Southampton, pleaded guilty to the charges against the first two women, but denied the sexual assault of the third woman, which was accepted by the prosecution.

He also pleaded guilty to entering the United Kingdom without leave on October 23, 2023, contrary to Section 24 of the Immigration Act 1971.

Amiri, who spoke in court with the assistance of a Pashto interpreter, will remain in custody until he is sentenced on February 6.

Judge Nicholas Rowland told Amiri: "You will be sentenced on February 6, you will be remanded in custody and you will be brought to court for sentence.

"You must expect a prison sentence of some length on that occasion. You are remanded in custody."

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said previously that the November 25 incident happened in the early hours in Upper Shaftesbury Avenue, Southampton.

He said: "It was reported a woman was walking along the road just after midnight when she was approached by a man she did not know who is alleged to have then tried to kiss her.

"She was able to force him off and run away."

The September 23 incidents both took place in Westwood Road.